Best chocolates for all characters in the Passion of Chocolate event in Tower of Fantasy

In Tower of Fantasy’s Passion for Chocolate event, players serve three types of chocolates to the characters to earn crush points. Serving chocolates that the characters prefer in each course results in more crush points, and additional rewards. This guide will tell you each character’s favorite chocolate meal in Tower of Fatnasy to get max crush points.

Best chocolate meals for all characters in the Passion of Chocolate

Screenshot by Gamepur

During the Passion for Chocolate event in Tower of Fantasy, your beloved characters will be stopping by after 5 AM (Server Time) and they each have their own unique tastes. To show them how much you care and reap the rewards for this event, you must serve them their favorite chocolates. They can each be treated to up to three types of chocolates.

Some of their favorite treats require ingredients that are only available for a limited time, so take a moment to double-check the recipes and ingredients before you start cooking. Below are the favorite chocolates for each character in the Passion for Chocolate event in Tower of Fantasy.

Bai Ling

Classic Square

Coffee Planet

Mint Crush

Claudia

Tail Square

Floating Planet

Fish Oil Crush

Cobalt-B

Meat Floss Square

Meat Floss Planet

Meat Floss Crush

Cocoritter

Flamegon Square

Strawberry Planet

Cream Crush

Crow

Crab Stick Square

Crab Stick Planet

Crab Stick Crush

Echo

Nut Square

Truffle Planet

Fallen Fruit Crush

Ene

Meat Floss Square

Meat Floss Planet

Meat Floss Crush

Frigg

Tail Square

Floating Planet

Fish Oil Crush

Hilda

Salted Egg Square

Crab Stick Planet

Crab Stick Crush

Huma

Nut Square

Flower Planet

Cream Crush

KING

Crab Stick Square

Liqueur Filling Planet

Roe Crush

Meryl

Classic Square

Flower Planet

Mint Crush

Lin

Tail Square

Floating Planet

Meat Floss Crush

Lyra

Crab Stick Square

Crab Stick Planet

Roe Crush

Nemesis

Nut Square

Strawberry Planet

Mint Crush

Pepper

Hazelnut Square

Coffee Planet

Cream Crush

Ruby

Cocoa Square

Cocoa Planet

Cocoa Crush

Saki Fuwa

Crab Stick Square

Crab Stick Planet

Crab Stick Crush

Samir

Tail Square

Floating Planet

Spicy Crush

Shiro

Crab Stick Square

Sea Salt Planet

Roe Crush

Tian Lang

Flamegon Square

Strawberry Planet

Blueberry Crush

Tsubasa

Classic Square

Coffee Planet

Fallen Fruit Crush

Zero