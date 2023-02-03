Best chocolates for all characters in the Passion of Chocolate event in Tower of Fantasy

Here is how you can get max crush points!

In Tower of Fantasy’s Passion for Chocolate event, players serve three types of chocolates to the characters to earn crush points. Serving chocolates that the characters prefer in each course results in more crush points, and additional rewards. This guide will tell you each character’s favorite chocolate meal in Tower of Fatnasy to get max crush points.

Best chocolate meals for all characters in the Passion of Chocolate

During the Passion for Chocolate event in Tower of Fantasy, your beloved characters will be stopping by after 5 AM (Server Time) and they each have their own unique tastes. To show them how much you care and reap the rewards for this event, you must serve them their favorite chocolates. They can each be treated to up to three types of chocolates.

Some of their favorite treats require ingredients that are only available for a limited time, so take a moment to double-check the recipes and ingredients before you start cooking. Below are the favorite chocolates for each character in the Passion for Chocolate event in Tower of Fantasy.

Bai Ling

  • Classic Square
  • Coffee Planet
  • Mint Crush

Claudia

  • Tail Square
  • Floating Planet
  • Fish Oil Crush

Cobalt-B

  • Meat Floss Square
  • Meat Floss Planet
  • Meat Floss Crush

Cocoritter

  • Flamegon Square
  • Strawberry Planet
  • Cream Crush

Crow

  • Crab Stick Square
  • Crab Stick Planet
  • Crab Stick Crush

Echo

  • Nut Square
  • Truffle Planet
  • Fallen Fruit Crush

Ene

  • Meat Floss Square
  • Meat Floss Planet
  • Meat Floss Crush

Frigg

  • Tail Square
  • Floating Planet
  • Fish Oil Crush

Hilda

  • Salted Egg Square
  • Crab Stick Planet
  • Crab Stick Crush

Huma

  • Nut Square
  • Flower Planet
  • Cream Crush

KING

  • Crab Stick Square
  • Liqueur Filling Planet
  • Roe Crush

Meryl

  • Classic Square
  • Flower Planet
  • Mint Crush

Lin

  • Tail Square
  • Floating Planet
  • Meat Floss Crush

Lyra

  • Crab Stick Square
  • Crab Stick Planet
  • Roe Crush

Nemesis

  • Nut Square
  • Strawberry Planet
  • Mint Crush

Pepper

  • Hazelnut Square
  • Coffee Planet
  • Cream Crush

Ruby

  • Cocoa Square
  • Cocoa Planet
  • Cocoa Crush

Saki Fuwa

  • Crab Stick Square
  • Crab Stick Planet
  • Crab Stick Crush

Samir

  • Tail Square
  • Floating Planet
  • Spicy Crush

Shiro

  • Crab Stick Square
  • Sea Salt Planet
  • Roe Crush

Tian Lang

  • Flamegon Square
  • Strawberry Planet
  • Blueberry Crush

Tsubasa

  • Classic Square
  • Coffee Planet
  • Fallen Fruit Crush

Zero

  • Classic Square
  • Liqueur Filling Planet
  • Mint Crush

