Best chocolates for all characters in the Passion of Chocolate event in Tower of Fantasy
Here is how you can get max crush points!
In Tower of Fantasy’s Passion for Chocolate event, players serve three types of chocolates to the characters to earn crush points. Serving chocolates that the characters prefer in each course results in more crush points, and additional rewards. This guide will tell you each character’s favorite chocolate meal in Tower of Fatnasy to get max crush points.
Best chocolate meals for all characters in the Passion of Chocolate
During the Passion for Chocolate event in Tower of Fantasy, your beloved characters will be stopping by after 5 AM (Server Time) and they each have their own unique tastes. To show them how much you care and reap the rewards for this event, you must serve them their favorite chocolates. They can each be treated to up to three types of chocolates.
Some of their favorite treats require ingredients that are only available for a limited time, so take a moment to double-check the recipes and ingredients before you start cooking. Below are the favorite chocolates for each character in the Passion for Chocolate event in Tower of Fantasy.
Bai Ling
- Classic Square
- Coffee Planet
- Mint Crush
Claudia
- Tail Square
- Floating Planet
- Fish Oil Crush
Cobalt-B
- Meat Floss Square
- Meat Floss Planet
- Meat Floss Crush
Cocoritter
- Flamegon Square
- Strawberry Planet
- Cream Crush
Crow
- Crab Stick Square
- Crab Stick Planet
- Crab Stick Crush
Echo
- Nut Square
- Truffle Planet
- Fallen Fruit Crush
Ene
- Meat Floss Square
- Meat Floss Planet
- Meat Floss Crush
Frigg
- Tail Square
- Floating Planet
- Fish Oil Crush
Hilda
- Salted Egg Square
- Crab Stick Planet
- Crab Stick Crush
Huma
- Nut Square
- Flower Planet
- Cream Crush
KING
- Crab Stick Square
- Liqueur Filling Planet
- Roe Crush
Meryl
- Classic Square
- Flower Planet
- Mint Crush
Lin
- Tail Square
- Floating Planet
- Meat Floss Crush
Lyra
- Crab Stick Square
- Crab Stick Planet
- Roe Crush
Nemesis
- Nut Square
- Strawberry Planet
- Mint Crush
Pepper
- Hazelnut Square
- Coffee Planet
- Cream Crush
Ruby
- Cocoa Square
- Cocoa Planet
- Cocoa Crush
Saki Fuwa
- Crab Stick Square
- Crab Stick Planet
- Crab Stick Crush
Samir
- Tail Square
- Floating Planet
- Spicy Crush
Shiro
- Crab Stick Square
- Sea Salt Planet
- Roe Crush
Tian Lang
- Flamegon Square
- Strawberry Planet
- Blueberry Crush
Tsubasa
- Classic Square
- Coffee Planet
- Fallen Fruit Crush
Zero
- Classic Square
- Liqueur Filling Planet
- Mint Crush