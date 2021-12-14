Best Cooper Carbine loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific

The first free DLC weapon players in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will obtain from Season One is the relentless Cooper Carbine. This abnormally small assault rifle unsurprisingly holds plenty of SMG characteristics, with it bearing a quick fire rate and aim down sights time. Despite it being particularly great at close-range, the weapon should be used much differently when switching between multiplayer and the battle royale.

Best Cooper Carbine loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

If you’re aspiring to use the weapon in both games, we recommend you begin leveling up the Cooper Carbine in Vanguard. This is primarily due to its best class mostly having attachments that can be unlocked in its earlier stages. Better yet, these can also reduce the recoil to the extent that it becomes non-existent. Here’s what attachments you’ll be needing.

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : .30 Cooper Carbine 45 Round Mags

: .30 Cooper Carbine 45 Round Mags Ammo Type : Armor Piercing

: Armor Piercing Barrel : 18″ Ragdoll G45

: 18″ Ragdoll G45 Optic : Nydar Model 47

: Nydar Model 47 Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : Cooper 45RS

: Cooper 45RS Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Perks: Ghost, Radar, and Scavenger

Aside from recoil, the most lackluster factor of the Cooper Carbine is its damage. This may turn several players away, but the issue is almost wiped away completely when adding the .30 Cooper Carbine 45 Round Mags — the first magazine you’ll unlock for the weapon. Now, attaching this will brutally harm its recoil control, but adding the Recoil Booster muzzle, 18″ Ragdoll barrel, and Carver Foregrip should alleviate the effect.

It’s a very simple loadout that appears to only compliment its close-range effectiveness; however, its range with the aforementioned attachments feels almost limitless. That being said, you may find yourself switching between the Nydar Model 47 and a more significant zoom optic — which is only really needed if you’re playing on one of the larger maps.

Best Cooper Carbine loadout in Warzone Pacific

Unlike in Vanguard, the Cooper Carbine functions in Warzone Pacific mainly as an SMG with tragically short range and less than pleasing accuracy. With its damage transitioning to the battle royale very nicely, the main focus of this class should be to simply improve these shortcomings.

Muzzle : T1 Flash Hider

: T1 Flash Hider Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Magazine : .30 Cooper Carbine 45 Round Mags

: .30 Cooper Carbine 45 Round Mags Ammo Type : Hollow Point

: Hollow Point Barrel : 22″ Cooper Custom

: 22″ Cooper Custom Optic : Monocular Reflector

: Monocular Reflector Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : Cooper 45RS

: Cooper 45RS Weapon perk 1 : Vital

: Vital Weapon perk 2 : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Perks: Double Time, High Alert, and Tracker

Even with this class, you should continue to stick with the .30 Cooper Carbine 45 Round Mags and Vital. By adding these two, the assault rifle will be more effective at medium range with the attachments lending it better damage and fire rate time. To ensure you have better odds in close-range encounters, it is important to increase its ADS time with parts like the Cooper 45RS, Mark VI Skeletal, and Fabric Grip.

Even though headshots are always the number one weakness point of an enemy, the Hollow Point ammunition and Vital weapon perk will deliver extra damage when targeting either the torso or a limb. This assortment of bonus damage should also allow you to respond to enemy fire more effectively, especially if you have the High Alert perk attached.

On the topic of class perks, Double Time and Tracker are excellent fits for the Cooper Carbine, as you can chase down enemies at a quicker rate after spotting their footprints. However, as the map promotes medium-range combat more than anything else, you may want to consider substituting High Alert for Overkill to carry an additional primary weapon — preferably one that holds a solid damage range.

