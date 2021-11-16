Best Double Barrel loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

It comes as no shock that shotguns are the prevailing weapon type once again — this time in Call of Duty: Vanguard. To make matters more interesting, the latest game is filled with plenty of close-quarters areas where these guns perform the best. However, players will surely get the most out of the Double Barrel shotgun, the last unlockable weapon in the category. If it is in your arsenal, you’re now one step closer to creating one of the best loadouts in the shooter.

The attachments needed to build the best Double Barrel class should revolve around maximizing the gun’s wide spread and your sprint-to-fire time. If constructed correctly, your best chance of going on an elimination spree is through rushing the enemy and hip-firing. You should find that close-range shots are guaranteed one-shot kills even if your aim is just off from the target. Listed below is every piece of equipment you’ll need.

Muzzle : A5 Smoothbore

: A5 Smoothbore Barrel : LJ-18 Defender

: LJ-18 Defender Underbarrel : SMLE Pistol Grip

: SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine : 16 Gauge

: 16 Gauge Ammo Type : Slug

: Slug Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : Removed Stock

: Removed Stock Proficiency : Sleigh of Hand

: Sleigh of Hand Kit : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Best Perks for the Double Barrel: Ghost, High Alert, Scavenger

After these are added, you should spot that only the optic category is without an attachment. The aim down sights time is always slowed when adding a scope; but if you find it to be necessity, we recommend going for an optic with a low zoom level. Additionally, as enticing as the Akimbo proficiency may sound, more is not better here. Those using Akimbo will take twice as long reloading and usually end up earning a few eliminations before facing a defenseless death. Thus, the Sleight of Hand proficiency’s quick reloading makes holding two shotguns pointless.

If you have any doubt whether this will stop you from getting hit-markers, the Slug ammo type and LJ-18 Defender barrel combine for a 295 percent increase in damage (yes, you read that right). However, to feel the true effect of this maddening number, the A5 Smoothbore muzzle will aid in dispersing the rounds to enemies outside of your aim — ramping up the chance for one-shot multi-kills.

Lastly, the Machine Pistol pairs well with the shotgun when searching for something that will buy you time to reload. You probably won’t need it in most cases; but attached with Incendiary Rounds, this secondary weapon is a deadly sidekick from short and medium-range.

