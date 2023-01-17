Best counters for Bastion in Overwatch 2

For newer and lower-ranked players in Overwatch 2, Bastion is one of the most frustrating heroes you can see on the other team. This heavy hitting omnic can absolutely demolish a team unprepared to account for him. That being said, the higher up in rank you go, the less you see him because everyone knows how to shut him down. Here are your best counter-picks for Bastion in Overwatch 2.

Related: Best counters for Zarya in Overwatch 2

How to counter Bastion in Overwatch 2

While Bastion has a ton of damage potential at almost any time, he is also one of the easiest heroes to take down because he has the largest hit-box for a Damage character and some of the worst mobility in the game. Your best idea is to neutralize his damage output while attacking him when he’s not focused on you. To do this, you using the environment as cover when he goes into his turret form is essential. He can only stay in it for six seconds, and his movement becomes even slower than normal. Maneuver yourself around his fire until you get behind him or have a way to minimize that damage.

Here are the best picks in each class to neutralize Bastion:

Tank – D.Va, Orisa, Sigma

Damage – Genji, Junkrat, Reaper, Tracer

Support – Ana, Zenyatta

In the Tank category, all of these characters have abilities to completely stop Bastion’s heavy fire from hitting teammates. This will give your team a chance to jump on him when he is completely defenseless.

For Damage, Genji can deflect Bastion’s fire if they don’t know to stop shooting. Junkrat and Reaper can deal heavy damage, and Tracer can blink around the backline while putting the hurt on him.

As a Support, you never want to get into a one-on-one with Bastion. Ana will need to Sleep Dart him and wait for a teammate to finish him, and Zenyatta should have his Orb of Discord on Bastion so the team can take him down quickly.

As for his Ultimate, Bastion fires three shots into the air, which is very easy to avoid for characters with any kind of mobility. Dodge the landing mortars or use a shield or other Tank ability towards the sky to survive.