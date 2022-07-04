Overwatch 2 DPS Character Tier List – The Best Damage Per Second Heroes

Some of the beauty of Overwatch 2 is the ability to swap between heroes on the fly to find the best team composition that brings out the best in your team while also taking down the opposition’s plans. The DPS class can completely change up the fortunes of a game by carrying a team and decimating enemies. Here is our complete tier list on damage heroes in Overwatch 2.

DPS hero tier list in Overwatch 2

Note: the below tier list is our current opinion on the usefulness of damage characters as of the second beta for Overwatch 2. The game will receive continuous updates, and we will update this list when needed as changes come.

S

Genji, Tracer

Image via Activision Blizzard

With crowd control abilities being almost completely wiped from Overwatch 2, Genji and Tracer can wreak havoc on any team that struggles to hit small moving targets. They both can quickly put out a lot of damage and make dive comps viable for the foreseeable future. It’s pretty easy to get a lot of value out of either, with not many hard-counter options at this point.

A

Cassidy, Junkrat, Sojourn, Soldier 76, Widowmaker

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The A-tier is filled mostly with some of our favorite longer-range heroes. Cassidy lost his flashbang stun, but he still can put out significant damage when in the proper hands. The same thing is true for Sojourn, Soldier 76, and Widowmaker. Hit your shots with them and you can decimate a team quickly. As for Junkrat, his chaotic playstyle can melt away the brawling Tank jumping into fights, so definitely consider him when the opposing team has a Tank controlling the battlefield.

B

Ashe, Hanzo, Mei

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next tier is filled with heroes that are also long-range but don’t quite meet the standards of the A-tier. Ashe and Mei don’t put out enough damage compared to Cassidy and Soldier 76, and Hanzo can be hit-or-miss. That being said, teams should still get some value out of them in most situations considering they are more or less the same from the first game.

C

Bastion, Echo, Pharah, Reaper, Sombra, Symmetra

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This group is your take-it-or-leave-it heroes. All of them are decent in certain situations but also have their downfalls by either being easy to counter or difficult to get a lot of value out of. In particular, Sombra and Bastion’s reworks have significantly pushed them down for us, but maybe our opinion can be shifted with more time playing with their new kits.

D

Torbjorn

Screenshot by Gamepur

Torbjorn is at the bottom of our list, and we think he is probably the most needing of another rework in the future. The biggest reason to have Torbjorn, his turret, is very easy to destroy with fewer shields in the game and more brawling Tanks. That’s been the case for him for a while, though. Any time ranged characters have viability, Torbjorn will struggle. His Ultimate and Overcharge ability both have their uses, but finding a great fit for this Swedish engineer might be harder than any other time.