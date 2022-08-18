There is a lot of potential for someone to become enamored with Fall Guys. The game has countless crossovers already present, with more bound to be on the way, it has unlimited potential for streamers to gain a following behind, and it’s simply a great game to compete with friends in. While the in-game content is great, you can show your support for the game with the following wallpapers.

The best Fall Guys 4K wallpapers for desktop

Bean Dab

Image via Free 4K Wallpapers

This wallpaper is super simple, but if you like having your bean do the dab emote, you want to consider downloading this in 4K from the Free 4K Wallpapers website.

Crowded real estate

Image via Alphacoders

Everyone knows how hectic and crowded rounds in Fall Guys can get. Between rotating platforms and various obstacles and opponents being thrown at you, things are likely to feel claustrophobic at some point. Download the higher resolution version at Alphacoders.

Get the crown before the Impostor gets you

Image via Click Wallpapers

It can be really tough to claim your first crown in Fall Guys, but imagine how much harder it would be if you had an Impostor from Among Us trying to kill you while climbing Fall Mountain? This image imagines that. Download the higher resolution on Click Wallpapers.

Neon party

Image via Alphacoders

If you like the bright neon lights available in certain courses, you will want to rock this groovy wallpaper. Download the 4K version on Alphacoders.

Witches and wizards

Image via Click Wallpapers

The medieval update has proven to be one of the most popular content updates in Fall Guys. To celebrate it, you can download this wallpaper filled with a witch, wizard, knights, and even a dragon.

The best Fall Guys wallpapers for mobile

A whole lotta beans

Image via 9GAG on Pinterest

There is no shortage of costumes and cosmetics for your beans in Fall Guys. This phone wallpaper will load you your screen with just a fraction of the possible looks you can have in the game.

Clamber over each other

Image via Alphacoders

Trying to get to the finish line will take a bit of luck because along the way you are bound to have to get over obstacles that include the other racers. Download it on Alphacoders’ site.

Larger than life

Image via IND Wallpapers

Of course, there is a group of players that find the Fall Guys beans to be cute, but if you were to see them in real life, they would be intimidating. Here’s a close-up look to nail that home.

Sparkly

Image via Getty Wallpapers

This is a pretty unique wallpaper from Getty Wallpapers of a Fall Guys bean with a sparkler out in space.

Bean are Venom

Image via My Android Walls

This wallpaper really makes us wish that there was an animated Venom symbiote skin in Fall Guys.