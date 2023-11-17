Best Females in Combat Ranked in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a plethora of female characters to choose from. Sometimes, when you want to make the next big girl group, you need to know who will take on the mantle of tank.

To find the next big tank, players have to look at each character’s abilities, strengths, weaknesses, and flexibility. Can the character mix in multiple types of teams, deal huge amounts of damage, take that damage, and become the core member of the team? Characters of the lower end of the rank are by no means useless but fit more of a support, buffing, or healing role.

Tier Ranking List

Tier Rank Character S+ Hu Tao

Ayaka

Raiden Shogun S Ganyu

Nahida A Eula; Keqing

Yelan

Yoimiya

Mona

Shinobu

Xiangling

Yae Miko B Furina

Klee

Kokomi

Nilou

Ningguang

Noelle

Yanfei

Charlotte

Collei

Jean

Kirara

Layla

Lisa

Lynette

Sucrose

Rosaria

Dehya

Beidou C Fischl

Amber

Candace

Dori

Sara

Sayu

Shenhe

Yun Jin D Aloy

Xinyan

Barbara

Diona

Faruzan

Qiqi

Yaoyao

S+ Rank

These characters are going to be the most ideal for that main DPS on the team. They are the must-have characters that can work in most team setups. Hu Tao is a great example because of her high-risk, high-reward fight style. She can boost her ATK with HP scaling and boost the Crit Rate for other team members.

S Rank

These characters are great fighters and can also be the core main DPS character. They are a heavy hitter on their own but can improve with the use of artifacts to get to that S+ rank. Ganyu is a great example. She can deal with a great amount of damage and provides Cryo DMG support. However, she has low HP, and Charge attacks make her vulnerable.

A Rank

A-rank characters are good fighters, but they need the investment of artifacts to really deal with the amount of damage that higher-ranked characters can do, or they need a bit of strategic planning to bring out their full potential. Eula can do huge damage with her Burst, which can hit a wide range. She can also bring down Physical and Cryo resistance. However, if she misses, she is left vulnerable with a long cool down for her Burst, which costs her a lot of Energy.

B Rank

This is the turning point from being the main DPS characters to fighters who work more as support but can deal decent amounts of damage. They will definitely need artifacts to boost the damage that they can do and will require support from the other team members. Furina is a great example of this. She is a great support DPS that can deal a good amount of damage. She is great with damage scaling and can heal the team as needed. She works best as a background support, manipulating the team.

C Rank

These fighters are more easily replaceable or work with more specific team setups. They are not heavy hitters and rely heavily on artifacts. They are better support members. Amber is a good example. Her Burst is her best weapon, and she is good in a pinch for getting enemies higher up or far away. However, in a close combat situation, she just can’t do as much.

D Rank

These characters are there to support, buff, and heal. They are not the fighters on their teams. Barbara is a classic example of a healer. Her talents are all based on healing, and she had low DMG and HP. She could do damage with the Ocean-Hued Clam artifacts, but it is a small amount of damage as she heals.