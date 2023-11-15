Best Genshin Impact Artifacts Ranked: Most Powerful Universal Sets

Looking for the best artifacts in Genshin Impact is a tremendous hurdle every player attempting to optimize their team must face. With so many artifacts, sets, and characters, having a list of the best artifacts will make the job much less painful.

The best qualities of an artifact to look for are main and sub-stats, its star level, and its set bonuses. Most players will look for the specific Crit Rate and Crit DMG sub-stats and any elemental boosts like Elemental DMG, Recharge, and Mastery. While the best artifacts to use will change between each character, some artifacts have higher stats and are more flexible to use.

Related: Who is Pantalone in Genshin Impact?

Best Genshin Impact Artifacts Ranked

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tier Rank Artifacts S+ Emblem of Severed Fate

Noblesse Oblige

Gilded Dreams

Tenacity of the Millelith

Flower of Paradise Lost S Deepwood Memories

Viridescent Venerer

Crimson Witch of Flames

Blizzard Strayer

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence A Nympnh’s Dream

Heart of Depth

Thundering Fury

Wanderer’s Troupe

Desert Pavilion Chronicle, B Pale Flame

Husk of Opulent Dreams

Ocean-hued Clam

Vermillion Hereafter

The Exile C Bloodstained Chivalry

Archaic Petra

Thundersoother

Lavawalker

Retracting Bolide D Lucky Dog

Tiny Miracle

Traveling Doctor

Adventurer

Prayers for Destiny

The ranking decisions for artifacts were based on stat bonuses, versatility, and how often they showed up on character-build lists.

S+ Ranked Artifacts

Image via Gamepur

These top-tier artifacts, like Emblem of Severed Fate and Gilded Dreams, build up DMG bonuses and boost elemental recharge. Others, like Tenacity of the Millelith, give the entire party an ATK increase of 20%. These artifacts have a more universal use as they have a variety of characters they can effectively equip. These artifacts will also work against various opponents found within the multiple locations of Genshin Impact.

S Ranked Artifacts

Image via Gamepur

The S class artifacts, while having competing stats with the S+ Tier, tend to be more specified on who can use them. Crimson Witch of the Flames is a good example of only being useful for Pyro Element users. It gives Pyro users a 15% Pyro DMG increase with the possibility of an increase of 50%. Shimenwawa’s Reminiscence is best for characters who primarily use their Normal, Charged, and Plunge attacks as it emphasizes Normal DMG increases up to 50%.

A Ranked Artifacts

Image via Gamepur

A ranked artifact will significantly help with gameplay but will have limitations that can hinder the player. Heart of Depth has great stats and abilities that will increase Hydro DMG. However, it loses its effectiveness when equipped with a support build character or healers. Thundering Fury will increase Electro DMG, but when the Elemental Skill is triggered, the Crit DMG will decrease.

B Ranked Artifacts

Image via Gamepur

B-ranked artifacts have a generally good stat, but there are always better options. These will essentially do in a pinch until better artifacts can be found. Husk of Opulent Dreams has decent stats that will increase DEF% and some Geo DMG%. However, a better option would be Tenacity of the Millelith, which can increase shields by 30%, increase party members’ ATK% by 20%, and trigger when the equipped character is not on the field.

C Ranked Artifacts

Image via Gamepur

As the list goes down, so do the stat bonuses and the overall usefulness of the artifact. These artifacts are good enough for players who are just starting out and can’t really farm for better artifacts. Thundersoother is great when going against Electro enemies as it increases Electro Resistance by 40%, but it doesn’t help if the enemy is any other element user. It does give a 35% DMG boost against opponents who are susceptible to Electro. Lavawalker is the same way but with the Pyro Element.

Every artifact has its uses, and when equipped with the right character, it can make a difference. And some artifacts are best kept for the sole purpose of leveling up better artifacts.