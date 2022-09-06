The best food to make in Minecraft

As much as you will be gathering resources and crafting items in Minecraft, you will also be working up an appetite. While you can eat a large variety of food items the moment you pick them up, eating many of these items raw will give you fewer benefits and potentially poison you, causing your hunger bar to go down faster rather than restore it. With that in mind, here are the best foods you can make and cook in Minecraft.

The best food to cook in Minecraft

Baked Potato

Baked Potatoes are one of the best food options in Minecraft because of how plentiful your Potato farm can be. When grown on your farm, you get back multiple Potatoes to continue growing and expanding your area. When you want to collect them for cooking, you are getting a large amount of food that fills a few entries on your hunger bar each time you eat them, but you will have dozens on your person.

Bread

Like Baked Potatoes, Bread is easily made, needing only Wheat, whose seeds are found just about anywhere. You won’t have the same large quantities in your inventory, but just the ease of access of getting this whenever you need it makes it a great choice.

Golden Apple

While Enchanted Golden Apples are the best food item in the game, they can only be found in Chests around the world. That being said, the regular Golden Apple can be crafted if you have enough Gold Ingots lying around. When consumed, it gives you a slight recovery of hunger, some of that being over time, but it also gives you the Absorption status effect. You will have two extra hearts worth of bonus health for two minutes.

Golden Carrot

Similarly to Golden Apples, Golden Carrots need Gold to be made, but this time Gold Nuggets instead of Ingots. Unfortunately, it does not give the same bonus benefits as the Apple, but it still restores a large chunk of hunger.

Steak

Steak is our best recommendation for food to have on you in the early parts of a Minecraft world. Cows are pretty easily found in the wild, so we recommend starting a farm by fencing them in and breeding them. You can cut them down and cook their Raw Beef to have one of the more potent hunger recovery methods.