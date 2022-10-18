The 10 best food items to restore HP in Genshin Impact

Food items are an important part of Genshin Impact. It not only looks delicious, but it provides you with buffs and all-important healing. Even if you have a healer character in your party, it is a good idea to travel prepared and supplement their healing with some food. Healing effects from food in Genshin Impact come in two separate forms (technically three, but more on that later). The first type will heal your character for a percentage of their HP and extra HP on top of that. That’s very useful if you need a momentary burst of healing. The second type provides a percent of HP in burst healing, while also giving the character a heal-over-time effect. This is very effective for sustainability during the fight, providing health regeneration in the long run. The third type is food used primarily to resurrect fallen characters, but while falling into the category of restoration food, it’s not used strictly for healing. But in this guide, we will present you with the 10 best foods for healing in Genshin Impact.

The best healing food in Genshin Impact

10. Chicken-Mushroom Skewer

Rarity: 1 star

Recipe: 1 Mushroom + 1 Fowl

Effect: Restores 8/9/10% of Max HP and an additional 800/1.000/1.200 HP to the selected character.

Image via Genshin Impact wiki

A staple of early-game leveling, you will get this easy-to-make recipe from the start of the game. It might not be the strongest recovery food in Genshin Impact, but it’s simple to get the ingredients and will help you out when you need it.

9. Sweet Madame

Rarity: 2 stars

Recipe: 2 Fowl + 2 Sweet Flower

Effect: Restores 20/22/24% of Max HP and an additional 900/1.200/1.500 HP to the selected character.

Image via Genshin Impact wiki

This food is super easy to cook and you will get the recipe for it from the beginning. For the ingredients you put into it, it heals you for quite a lot, making it a great choice to have in good quantities.

8. Mondstadt Hash Brown

Rarity: 3 stars

Recipe: 2 Pinecone + 1 Potato + 1 Jam

Effect: Restores 30/32/34% of Max HP and an additional 600/1.250/1.900 HP to the selected character.

Image via Genshin Impact wiki

This recipe is obtained by finishing the Temple of the Wolf domain after reaching AR 15. For a 3 star recipe, it only takes one refined material (Jam), so count on this food for those early big heals.

7. Grilled Unagi Fillet

Rarity: 2 stars

Recipe: 3 Unagi Meat + 1 Sugar

Effect: Restores 20/22/24% of Max HP and an additional 900/1.200/1.500 HP to the selected character.

Image via Genshin Impact wiki

This recipe is sold by Shimura Kanbei in Inazuma City for 2.250 Mora. It’s fairly easy to make, as you’ll be finding plenty of Unagi Meat around Inazuma. Just add Sugar, and voila.

6. Onigiri

Rarity: 2 stars

Recipe: 2 Fish + 1 Rice + 2 Seagrass

Effect: Restores 18/20/22% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 300/390/470 HP every 5s for 30s.

Image via Genshin Impact wiki

The recipe for this dish is obtained from The Gourmet Supremos: The Deep Divers quest in Inazuma. You will be picking up most of the ingredients for this greater dish along the way, so it’s very easy to make for great effects.

5. Flaming Red Bolognese

Rarity: 2 stars

Recipe: 2 Flour + 2 Raw Meat + 1 Tomato

Effect: Restores 18/20/22% of Max HP to the selected character and regenerates 300/390/470 HP every 5s for 30s.

Image via Genshin Impact wiki

The ingredients for this food will be readily available to you from early in the game, and all you’ll have to do is refine some Flour. You can get this recipe for 2.500 Mora from Good Hunter in Mondstadt at AR 20.

4. Pita Pocket

Rarity: 3 stars

Recipe: 3 Raw Meat + 3 Flour + 2 Tomato + 2 Milk

Effect: Restores 30/32/34% of Max HP and an additional 600/1.250/1.900 HP to the selected character.

Image via Genshin Impact wiki

For a 3 star recipe, this food is super easy to make. While it naturally takes a lot of ingredients, all of them are easy to get while playing the game. And you can get it early on, after completing the Silent Seeker of Knowledge Archon quest in Act I.

3. Mushroom Pizza

Rarity: 3 stars

Recipe: 4 Mushrooms + 3 Flour + 2 Cabbage + 1 Cheese

Effect: Restores 26/28/30% of Max HP to the selected character, and regenerates 450/620/790 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.

Image via Genshin Impact wiki

If you collect everything while playing Genshin, you will end up with a lot of Mushrooms. What to do with them? Make pizza, of course. You get this recipe from the Precious Chest north of Stormterror’s Lair, or alternatively during the quest Food From Afar in Act I.

2. Squirrel Fish

Rarity: 3 stars

Recipe: 4 Fish + 2 Tomato + 2 Flour + 1 Sugar

Effect: Restores 30/32/34% of Max HP and an additional 600/1.250/1.900 HP to the selected character.

Image via Genshin Impact wiki

This delicious-looking food is a recipe obtained from Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue Harbor for 5.000 Mora after reaching AR 35. It’s a 3 star recipe, but it doesn’t take a lot of ingredients for the amount of healing that it provides.

1. Taiyaki

Rarity: 3 stars

Recipe: 3 Sunsettia + 3 Milk + 2 Flour + 2 Sugar

Effect: Restores 26/28/30% of Max HP to the selected character, and regenerates 450/620/790 HP every 5 seconds for 30 seconds.

Image via Genshin Impact wiki

You can learn how to cook the lovable fish-cookies of Inazuma from Kiminami Anna for 5.000 Mora. This food will not only heal you but can keep you alive for a relatively small investment of resources.