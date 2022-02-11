How to eat food without opening the inventory in Genshin Impact

Food is hugely important in Genshin Impact, and you normally need to look through the menus to eat it. There is a way to eat food without opening the inventory, however, and it can be a lifesaver. If you need emergency health or a quick revive in combat, then this can be a game-changer.

To eat food without opening the menu, players will need to get their hands on an item called the NRE (Menu 30). Yes, it is an unusual name for an item, but it is incredibly useful.

How to get the NRE (Menu 30)

To get the NRE (Menu 30) in Genshin Impact players will need to hit Mondtadt Reputation Level 5. After hitting this rank, players will be rewarded with the blueprint that they can then build at any blacksmith. You will need the below materials to create it:

20 Lizard Tail

20 Chaos Circuit

50 Electro Cystal

50,000 Mora

The NRE (Menu 30) can be equipped as a Gadget via the main menu. When it is equipped, you will be able to quickly consume food without opening your Inventory. This gadget can hold one variety of HP-recovery dish and one variety of revival dish. NRE (Menu 30) will automatically offer the dish that best matches your party’s situation at any given time. If a party member falls during battle, the NRE (Menu 30) will automatically switch from offering you the healing meal to the revival meal.

How to gain City Reputaiton

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to gain city reputation in Mondstadt, players will need to visit Hertha near the north wall, shown at the blue player indicator on the image above. There are a number of things players can do to increase their City Reputation: