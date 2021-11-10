Best Fortnite toys, plushes and accessories for the holiday season

Holiday time has come once again, and what is better than giving the Fortnite lover in your life some of the hottest gifts from one of the biggest games out there? Here is a guide to the best Fortnite gifts for the holiday season.

Image via Amazon

Make your drop even better with this Fortnite Battle Bus Deluxe, which includes Jonesy and Tomatohead action figures to get your next playdate off to an Epic start.

Image via Amazon

This super-soft 7” plush is the perfect stocking stuffer for the Fortnite fan on your list, and who doesn’t want more Llama Loot? Made with high-quality materials, it would be an awesome addition to a Fortnite collection, or something smaller for the younger fans to take with them on trips.

Image via Amazon

This Fortnite 8” Peely plush is a super soft, huggable plush for all ages, and is another fantastic grab to stuff the stocking for any Fortnite fan.

Image via Epic

The Ultimate Locker is the definitive guide to Chapter One, featuring players’ favorite outfits, back bling, gliders, and emotes. This is a great reference point for the younger Fortnite fan in your life.

Image via Hasbro

Have a Fortnite fan and looking for something new for family game night? Inspired by the Fortnite video game, the Jenga: Fortnite Edition is a great addition to anyone’s rotation of board games.

Image via Amazon

Rest easy after a long day of matches in this Fortnite Llama sheets and comforter set from Jay Franco. These sheets are made from super-soft, fade-resistant Microfiber and come in either Twin or Full sizes.

Image via NERF

This dart-launching Nerf blaster replica is inspired by the equipment used in Fortnite, which includes Camo Pulse wrap as well as a 6-dart rotating drum along with 6 Nerf darts to add to your growing arsenal of blasters.

Image via NERF

Looking to upgrade your Nerf battles with some great Fortnite merch? Look no further than the Nerf Fortnite SR Blaster, which features a removable scope and includes 8 official Nerf elite darts.