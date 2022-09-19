The Best Free Offline Android Games

The Google Play Store is absolutely littered with live service games looking to get into your wallet at any chance. That is why it is preferable to have access to certain games that don’t require an internet connection. You can pull up the game anywhere, even with a spotty connection, and get full enjoyment out of it. Here are the best free offline games to play on your Android phone, listed alphabetically.

The best free-to-play offline Android phone games

Alto’s Odyssey

Alto’s Odyssey is a beautiful looking 2D endless runner focused on you sandboarding through various environments. The controls are as simple as any other game like this; all you do is tap the screen to jump and hold it to perform tricks and add more to your overall score. As opposed to the original Alto game, this one includes wall riding, tornadoes, and new water mechanics. This is for you if all you want is a simple game with a good art style.

Angry Birds 2

The original Angry Birds paved the way for mobile games to take off and gain popularity. Angry Birds 2 is more of the same, having you launch birds at obstacles to eliminate the green pigs dotted around the screen. The big difference this time is you have a card system to select the bird or spell you will shoot with the slingshot, and the pigs can retaliate with various equipment to throw your birds off course. Angry Birds 2 is another high-quality game in the series, making it one of the best choices to play to waste some time.

BitLife – Life Simulator

When you hear “life simulator,” you likely first think of a game like The Sims, but BitLife is a bit different. For starters, this is more of a text-based game where you manage one person’s life at a time. You decide the choices that influence the trajectory of their life, and when they die from whatever cause, you start over with a new person. While there is not much to fall in love with here visually, BitLife is an addicting game that will have you testing out all the different possibilities.

City Island 5 – Building Sim

We go from a simulator focused on life to one about creating a city. City Island 5 has you develop cities that span across multiple islands. If you enjoy games like Sim City and Cities: Skyline, you can spend a lot of free time invested in this game. In-app purchases are available, but you don’t have to put any money down on the game. Just enjoy a nice casual game where you can go at your own pace.

Crossy Road

Crossy Road is essentially a game inspired by Frogger but taking that idea to a new level. You will guide your character through various environments avoiding hazards like vehicles as you attempt to get safely across every freeway. There really is not more to it than that, but the game’s simplicity helps play into how addicting it is. You can also unlock hundreds of avatars to play with as you become a master at safely crossing roads.

Fallout Shelter

Fallout Shelter deviates from the traditional wasteland exploration RPG and instead is a community management game. You bring in various vault dwellers and assign them tasks in your vault to help your community thrive. You must do everything you can to protect and advance them through life in your bunker away from the harsh wasteland.

Into the Dead

There is no shortage of zombie survival games, but Into the Dead might be the best available on mobile devices. During the harsh zombie apocalypse, you must acquire perks and weapons to fight off the unrelenting undead. The game is definitely visually impressive. The question isn’t whether you will die; it is when.

Plague, Inc.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic and how it changed everyone’s lives, this may not be a game you particularly want to get into. If that doesn’t bother you, Plague, Inc. has you name and develop a sickness with the intention of infecting and killing all human life on Earth before a cure is made and eradicating your threat. You will have to mutate your virus to overcome each country’s various environments, populations, and scientific research.

Plants Vs. Zombies

Plants Vs. Zombies is a defensive game where you plant various vegetation in your yard that will fight off incoming waves of undead. Each plant has a different utility, like shooting peas or exploding cherries. As you progress, you will get more variants in enemies that will make your survival more challenging, including vault jumpers, helmet wearers, and giant brutes.

Rayman Adventures

Rayman Adventures is an auto-running adventure platformer in the style of the popular Rayman Legends. The goal is to save Incrediballs who have useful abilities to help you through the level. The art style for this game is great, and the platforming feels good on your phone. It’s not necessarily as memorable an experience as previous Rayman games, but considering we don’t know when or if we will ever get another game starring Rayman, we recommend giving it a try.