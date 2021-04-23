How to become a king or queen in BitLife

The Royal Update in BitLife introduces Kings and Queens, giving you the chance to serve as the monarchy’s head. As a King or Queen, you can become one of the most influential people across an entire kingdom, and many people will follow your commands or pay the price. But how do you go about becoming a royal ambassador? It’s easier said than done. You’re better off trying to focus on being born into royalty. It’s the quickest method to joining your country’s monarchy.

When you first start a life, you have to be lucky to have your character end up in a royal line. To increase the chances of it happening, you want them to be born in a country where a monarchy is allowed. These countries include:

Belgium

Denmark

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Malaysia

Monaco

Morocco

Netherlands

Norway

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Spain

Sweden

Thailand

UAE

United Kingdom

It won’t be a job like the others available in BitLife. The only way to enter a line of Royalty is through birth or by dating someone royal and then marrying them. It’s a gamble, unfortunately. However, starting a new life in one of the above countries will be the best method. If you don’t immediately find your character born into it, refresh until the character has a specific name of Prince or Princess, with an impressive banner at the top.

Not every country will have a King or Queen title. For example, the leader of Japan is the Empress or Emperor of the country. It’s the highest title available, but they can choose how they handle the citizens, execute people they don’t like, enact laws, and assist the citizens by engaging in public services.