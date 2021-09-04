How to become a social media influencer in BitLife

If you’re looking to jump on a social media platform in BitLife, you might want to work towards becoming a social medial influencer. This happens when you acquire enough followers and start making money for the posts you’re making and become famous off of it. The process of becoming a social medial influencer takes quite a bit of time, but this guide breaks down all of the things you need to consider to make it happen.

You’ll want to jump on the social media train as early as you can. You can do this at a young age, likely around when your character becomes 12. You’ll want to pick between Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Of the three choices, we’re going to recommend you consider Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube. You can do all five, but it might be easier to maintain one account.

After you’ve done that, it’s all about posting on your chosen platform as often as possible. You want to make consistent posts each year, so if you’re posting 20 times on YouTube one year, make sure you do the same, if not more. If you start to post less over time, your followers will notice. You’ll start to receive fewer followers and probably lose them over time. Make sure those posts are also varied. If you post the same thing over and over again, you’ll have people leaving.

You also want to maintain your character’s stats. So they need to have high looks and health, which you can increase by regularly working out, going to the gym, meditating, and eating healthier. The better stats your character has, the more followers they’re going to gain over time.

Next, while you’re posting, make sure to avoid reacting to any trolls or purchasing followers. These are surefire ways to ensure that you’re suspended from your channel, preventing you from posting and gaining followers.

Another good way to gain followers quickly over time is to purchase high-quality items. The nicer assets you have access to, the more people want to follow you on social media. Of course, this means you’re going to need a decent amount of income, so having a reliable job before becoming famous is highly advised.

To become a social media influence, you need to reach roughly 350,000 followers on your chosen platform. Of course, once, once you reach this point, you’ll become famous, and it’s a lot easier to gain followers after you’ve peaked over this hill, but it also means you need to post just as often and not take too much advantage of your fame.

Once you reach that milestone, you’ll become a social media influencer, and your career of making posts and promoting items on your page can begin.