If you’ve ever wanted to rock with the rest and become a legend, you can now become a famous musician in BitLife. You’ll be able to choose your favorite instrument to practice with, and if you’re good enough, you’ll be able to sign a record deal, create a band, and earn quite a bit of money rocking with others worldwide. There are a variety of musical instruments you can learn how to play, and it takes a bit of time to learn how to use them properly. Here’s what you need to know about how to become a famous musician in BitLife.

Getting a famous music career in BitLife

How to learn how to play an instrument

The first step to becoming a famous musician is learning to play an instrument. To do this, you can start very young and ask your parents if you can take lessons. To do this, go to the activities screen when you’re at least six years old, and pick from one of the instruments you want to play. If your parents agree, you can start taking lessons with that instrument; from there, it’s like all the other skills in the game. The more your practice with it and increase that skill, the better your character will be with it.

Once you turn 18, the lessons require money, so you’ll have to start paying for them.

You can learn multiple musical instruments at once, increasing your skill with all of them. For some instruments, your character will be better than others, so trying various is a good idea.

How to become a famous musician

When you’re ready to try and become a musician, go down to the bottom page of the occupation tab, and there will be an option for special careers. Choose the musician option and look for a band or become a solo artist. You cannot do this at the same time you’re going to a university, though.

You have to choose to go with a band or a solo artist. A band can take several different instrument options, whereas the solo artist has a limited amount. Once you’ve chosen, it’s all about working hard with your bandmates and having things kick off for you. Make sure you continually expand your skills by learning new instruments and building on the ones you know. We noticed that the bands and record labels began to reply to us when we reached about 90% skill talent with our instruments, so it can take a long time for them to reply, and you need to work on your talents.

