Best Furina Builds in Genshin Impact: Weapons, Artifacts, & More

Furina de Fontaine is a 5 star character Hyrdro Element user from Fontaine. With her alternating alignments between Ousia and Pneuma, she can take control of any battle field.

Furina is a great support character who works both on and off the field. Her abilities provide long-lasting damage even when she’s off-field and gives buffs to the whole team. The only catch is that she will drain the team’s HP to do it. Players need to know the best artifacts and weapons to efficiently utilize her potential.

Best Artifacts for Furina Build

Because of Furina’s Hydro DMG being tied with HP manipulation through her Burst and Skill attacks, players need to concentrate on main and sub stats dealing with Energy Recharge, HP%, HP Flat, Crit Rate, and Crit DMG. Furina’s Ousia abilities allow her to summon three Salon Member Guests which will attack enemies and deal Hydro DMG but will drain the party’s HP while doing it. They receive an increase in DMG by 10% with max of 40%.

The best artifacts for Furina are the Golden Troupe and Tenacity of the Millelith. Golden Troupe will increase Elemental Skill DMG by 20% with the two-piece set bonus. The four-piece set bonus will increase Elemental Skill DMG to 25% and if the equipped character is off the field, will further increase it by another 25%. Having four pieces of the Golden Troupe is the best option for Furina. However, Tenacity of the Millelith will give that HP% boost and 20% ATK increase to all members which can trigger on and off the field, making this a close second choice.

Best Weapons for Furina Build

The best weapons for Furina will fill in the spots that Golden Troupe and Tenacity of the Millelith have left open in terms of stats. Possible weapons for Furina are the following.

5 Star Weapons 4 Star Weapson Splendor of Tranquil Waters Festering Desire Primordial Jade Cutter Fleuve Cendre Ferryman Key of Khaj-Nisut Wolf-Fang Skyward Blade Favonius Sword

Splendor of Tranquil Waters is the best weapon for Furina as long as players meet her Energy Recharge requirements. This sword increases Elemental Skill DMG when her HP changes and if team members’ HP changes, her Max HP will increase. The former will stack 3x and the latter will stack 2x.

Key of Khaj-Nisut and Primordial Jade Cutter are both good alternatives. Primordial Jade Cutter will give that HP and Crit Rate boost Furina will need. Key of Khaj-Nisut will help increase the team’s Element Mastery when its ability stacks 3x. The percentage of increase is determined by the equipped character’s Max HP and with Furina’s already high Max HP, with additional buffers, the Key of Khaj-Nisut’s buff is even higher.

Furina is going to work best with a team that has healers and HP manipulating DPS characters. However, her support can work with almost any team as long as they can survive her HP manipulation tactics.