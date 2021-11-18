Best G-43 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

By far the oddest Call of Duty: Vanguard weapon of them all, the G-43 marksman rifle is somewhat of a Frankenstein’s monster. By itself, the sharpshooter is a decent long-range tool capable of landing two to three-hit eliminations. However, the best class for it requires you to literally make it into a fully-automatic weapon, most damaging from up-close and perfect for tight maps like Das Haus.

Before we get into the attachments, it must be said this loadout is purely for medium to close-range play. If used at long-range, it will take entire magazine to knock down just one enemy. Although the loadout forms a fully-auto weapon, you’ll see that this G-43 completes eliminations about 50 percent faster than most assault rifles would. Listed below is everything needed to make this happen.

Muzzle : Mercury Silencer

: Mercury Silencer Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Barrel : Wyvern 570mm Full-Auto

: Wyvern 570mm Full-Auto Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round

: 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Ammo Type : Incendiary

: Incendiary Optic : Saturn 1.35 Lens

: Saturn 1.35 Lens Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Stock : Wyvern Skeletal

: Wyvern Skeletal Proficiency : Quickscope

: Quickscope Kit : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Best perks for the G-43: Ninja, High Alert, and Scavenger

Obviously, to experience the full-auto conversion, you’ll need to have the Wyvern 570mm Full-Auto. This will be the last barrel unlocked, but the Wyvern Burst will work as a decent substitute in the meantime. Unfortunately, the biggest magazine the weapon can hold is a 20 round, so the Fully Loaded kit and the Scavenger perk will definitely need to be applied.

As for the rest of these, we’ve focused on the G-43’s aim down sights time, making it more likely to beat out both ARs and SMGs. In addition to its high speed, the Incendiary Ammo Type burns enemies in the midst of a gunfight, meaning you can expect the rifle to earn an elimination after just seconds. Lastly, another major attachment here is the Mercury Silencer, a muzzle keeping you off of enemy radars while barely harming your damage range.

With speed being the premise, players should consider going with the Machine Pistol as their secondary weapon. The burst handgun has several attachments in the gunsmith that revolve around boosting its fire rate, while others ensure it can be shot without major recoil.