Best SVT-40 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard players searching for a marksman rifle that is as dominant as Warzone’s Kar98k should look no further than the SVT-40. As most know by now, base rifles of any kind are frustrating to level up, but this weapon is one of few that is worth the pay off. When fully leveled, the SVT-40 can be a one to two-hit machine with a fast aim down sights time and plenty of ammunition. Here’s the loadout that will help you witness it for yourself.

To preface, this class is fairly unique compared to the rest, as it succeeds at any range and is compatible with almost all play-styles. Thus, whether you want to run-and-gun or just stay back at a high point and wait for enemies, this setup will certainly work in your favor. Here’s are all the attachments needed to pull this off.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Underbarrel : Heavy Foregrip

: Heavy Foregrip Barrel : Kovalevskaya 800mm B03

: Kovalevskaya 800mm B03 Magazine : 6.5 Sakura 15 Round

: 6.5 Sakura 15 Round Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Optic : STV-40 PU Scope 3-6x

: STV-40 PU Scope 3-6x Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : Crown Padded

: Crown Padded Proficiency : Shrouded

: Shrouded Kit : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Best perks for the SVT: Ghost, Forward Intel, and Scavenger

As shown below, the biggest contributor to this loadout’s power is the Kovalevskaya 800mm barrel. This adds over 15 percent more damage to the SVT-40 and lessens its recoil by almost 50 percent. Better yet, any shot made to the chest or above will be a one-hit kill. With it being one of the first attachments you’ll unlock, equip it as soon as you can to level it up faster.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another major attachment you may have to wait awhile to get is the 6.5 Sakura 15 Round. This speeds the fire rate by 50 percent and also plays a role in calming the gun’s recoil. Lastly, the remaining pieces added, such as the Fabric Grip and Crown Padded, should aid in giving you a respectable ADS time for close-range combat.

In terms of the optic, truthfully, you’re better off going with whatever works solely for you. We recommend the PU Scope because of its ability to switch between 3.0x and 6.0 zoom levels — perfect for most situations. For perks, Scavenger is capable of lending you additional ammo from all fallen soldiers on the map, while Forward Intel will label nearby enemies directly in front of you. However, as Ghost simply wipes your location away from opponents’ radars, more aggressive players may choose to have Ninja instead — ultimately resulting in silent footsteps.

A great secondary weapon to pair this loadout with is the Top Break. It is a six-round revolver that is overwhelmingly fast to switch to and is so far the most powerful pistol in Vanguard. If the weapon is already at level 46 for you, it is advised you apply the Akimbo proficiency — gifting you double the Top Breaks and double the damage.

