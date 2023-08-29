Best ISO 45 Loadout in MW2 & Warzone 2: Attachments, Perks, Playstyles

Modern Warfare 2’s ISO 45 was a latecomer, but its place in the meta of both MW2 and Warzone 2 cannot be overlooked. This gun shredded from the moment it touched down, and now it has become a core pick of both titles. It’s got an excellent fire rate and straight-line accuracy, all without sacrificing too much movement speed, which means you can finesse all day long with it.

If you’re looking for a simple, plug-and-play SMG, only the VEL 46 comes close to matching firepower with this machine, but with the right Tuning, the ISO 45 still rises to the top. It’s not a hard gun to learn either, and it’s strong enough to completely revamp your game. Whether you’re shredding through pub lobbies in MW2 or sweating it out in Warzone Ranked matches, consider giving this loadout a shot.

Best ISO 45 Loadout: MW2 & Warzone 2 Perks, Attachments, Playstyle

Screengrab by Gamepur

We’re focusing on using attachments and perks to highlight the strengths of the ISO 45, with a few key pieces shoring up its rare weaknesses as a submachine gun. That’s mostly in the reduced recoil and extended magazine selection though, as the rest of the gun’s stats are already excellent.

The ISO 45 is one of the rare options that can use the same loadout in Warzone as it does in MW2 and still see outrageous success, so try this setup in both games and see how it feels. Tunings can always be adjusted for personal preference, so don’t take ours to heart if it’s not working for your style.

Warzone 2 ISO 45 Attachments Tunings Muzzle Lockshot KT85 (-0.35, +0.15) Laser VLK LZR 7MW (-17.00, +30.00) Stock SK-3 Cheetah (-2.00, -1.00) Rear Grip EXP Shear (-0.50, -0.25) Magazine 45-Round Drum

Mobility is key in this build, and that’s why the SK-3 Cheetah and VLK LZR 7MW are crucial to its success. You want to be able to zip around the map and be too shifty for enemies to successfully pin down. Our EXP Shear and Lockshot KT85 bring a little extra ADS speed and accuracy to the party, while the 45-Round Drum gives you a better chance at fighting off multiple teams at once.

The ISO 45 is demonic on its own, but Overkill is still necessary to account for a lack of long-range versatility. That also means Fast Hands will need to be in the mix regardless of which weapon you choose though, as its value is unmatched in any two-weapon Loadout.

Beyond that, Double Time will keep you quick on your feet, and Ghost is nearly mandatory for anyone who likes to play the game and not spend all of their time running from teams that are chasing them down via UAV pings. Smoke Grenades will also help here, so throw one of those in your Tactical spot to complete the package.