Best Ranked Play Loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features Ranked Play which is a 4v4 multiplayer experience following the official rules and guidelines of the Call of Duty League. Players who are experienced and want to improve their skills further can venture into this mode to experience a tougher level of competition. To dive into Ranked Play, one must need to have the best loadout to be competitive. With that in mind, here are what we think is the best loadout for Ranked Play in Call of Duty: MW2.

Related: Best KV Broadside loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Best Primary Weapon Classes for MW2 Ranked Play

For Ranked Play, the weapon classes that will be the most beneficial are Assault Rifles, SMGs, and Sniper Rifles. Several weapons in these classes are banned by the official guidelines of the CDL like the M4 and STB 556 so there are a lot fewer weapons to choose from. We’ve compiled the best weapons from these classes for Ranked Play.

Best Assault Rifle Loadout for MW2 Ranked Play

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV Xline Pro

TV Xline Pro Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Perk Package: Base Perks: Double Time and Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Secondary Weapon: X12

The TAQ-56 is the most commonly used and the best Assault Rifle in CDL at the moment. Its well-balanced stats especially its damage and accuracy make it stand out among the CDL pros. This loadout will make the AR excel in all the modes for Ranked Play, especially in Search and Destroy where you have to move around a lot. Its bullet velocity and recoil control also sess improvements through the FTAC Castle Comp and Demo Cleanshot Grip.

The perk package is also beneficial for quick movement as seen with Double Time and Fast Hands.

Related: Best ISO Hemlock Loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Best SMG Loadout for MW2 Ranked Play

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel: SA Response III

SA Response III Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Perk Package: Base Perks: Scavenger and Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Secondary Weapon: X12

The Vaznev-9K is the best SMG for those who want to meddle in Ranked Play and is the preferred choice for the CDL pros. With these attachments, the accuracy and recoil control see a massive boost and makes the weapon a standout. The SA Response III and True-Tac Grip especially are standout here. This loadout particularly excels in Control and Hardpoint.

The perk package includes Scavenger and Double Time as base perks and Fast Hands as the bonus perk which is very lucrative for this SMG.

Related: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Path of the Ronin event guide – dates, challenges, and rewards

Best Sniper Rifle Loadout for MW2 Ranked Play

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ammunition : .300 High Velocity

: .300 High Velocity Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Muzzle: Cronen DM338

Cronen DM338 Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Stock: Max DMR Precision

Max DMR Precision Perk Package: Base Perks: Double time and Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Focus

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Secondary Weapon: X12

The sniper rifle you should go with in Ranked Play is the SP-X 80 as it is well-endowed in all the stats. The .300 High Velocity rounds will do some serious damage to your opponents while the Max DMR Precision and Schlager Match Grip will help in ADS mode and overall movement.

The perk package here includes Double Time and Battle Hardened as the base perks and Focus as the bonus perk. Focus is particularly useful here as it reduces flinch while in ADS mode and extends the Hold Breath duration.