Best Vel 46 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Vel 46 is one of the earliest weapons players will get in Modern Warfare 2. It’s a quick SMG that excels in close to mid-range and makes mince meat of anyone who dares come within its sights. It is already a great SMG to use without any attachments or perks. But, if you add them, it simply becomes unstoppable and deadly as its potential would be maximized. Sometimes, it even outmatches other weapons in the Assault Rifle or Battle Rifle class. So, here is the best class setup for the Vel 46.

Best Vel 46 Attachments and Class Setup in MW2

The Vel 46 is instantly available for use in multiplayer, so you won’t have to worry about unlocking it. The main focus of this SMG should be its handling and range as it is great in all other sectors. Improving these two will truly make it a deadly weapon in multiplayer. The best attachments and perks for the Vel 46 are mentioned below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel: Schlager RV-B

Schlager RV-B Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Stock: Vel A-568 Collapsed

Vel A-568 Collapsed Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Perk Package: Base Perks: Scavenger and Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

The two attachments that greatly enhance the stats are the VLK LZR 7MW laser and the Vel A-568 Collapsed stock. Both of these improve the handling by a huge amount with the laser adding a bit of accuracy. Additionally, the ADS speed also sees a huge leap with these two attached. The Schlager RV-B helps in controlling the recoil and additional damage along with greatly increasing the range of the Vel 46.

For the perk package, the Scavenger and Double Time are great base perks. Scavenger adds additional ammo by resupplying while Double Time helps in moving quickly. The latter is especially useful when you’re using the Vel 46. For the bonus perk, Fast Hands is a great choice as it helps in reloading and swapping weapons much faster. Ghost as the Ultimate Perk will help you stay undetected under enemy radars and UAVs. For the throwables, nothing can go wrong with the Frag and Stun grenade combination as the lethal and tactical. The Stun grenade is especially useful in clearing out enemies swiftly with the Vel 46.