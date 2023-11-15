Best Kaveh Builds In Genshin Impact (Full Kaveh Guide)

Kaveh is the hard-hitting Claymore user who will lead any Dendro or Bloom-centric team to victory in Genshin Impact. To use him effectively, players need to know the inner workings of his abilities and what items best fit him.

Kaveh was introduced in Sumeru and became playable with the 3.6 update. His fighting style centers around Bloom and Hyperbloom attacks, making him a great Driver for Bloom-centric teams. His Dendro affinity makes him an asset for mono-elemental teams as well. His Skill and Burst abilities create Dendro Cores, which rupture and deal with vast amounts of damage. The best artifacts and weapons for him will boost his Burst and Normal attacks.

Best Artifacts for Kaveh Build

The best artifacts for Kaveh are ones that will concentrate on Energy Recharge, Elemental Mastery, and Crit Rate for both main and sub-stats. The following is a list of possible artifacts players could choose from to equip.

Deepwood Memories

Flower of Paradise Lost

Gilded Dreams

Deepwood Memories will give a Dendro boost of 15% with two pieces equipped and will lower enemy resistance to Dendro by 30% for 8 seconds when four pieces are equipped. The four-piece set bonus will trigger even when the character with it equipped is not on the field. Giving the set to Kaveh will increase his Dendro damage. However, this will also work in his favor as long as someone on the team is equipped.

Equipping Kaveh with Flower of Paradise Lost while another character is equipped with Deepwood Memories is the ideal combo. Flower of Paradise Lost will boost Elemental Mastery by 80 with the two-piece set bonus. With the four-piece set bonus, Bloom, Hyerbloom, and Bergeon DMG will increase by 40%. After one of these is triggered, the character will gain another 25% DMG bonus. These effects stack with a max of 4x stacks. Combined this with the Dendro Elemental Resistance decrease from Deepwood, and you’ve got an unstoppable force.

Gilded Dreams will boost Elemental Mastery as well as ATK%. The four-piece set bonus depends on the types of elements the other party members have. It will provide an ATK% increase for every same element user and an Elemental Mastery boost for every different element user. If the party is split between Dendro users and non-Dendro users, then this artifact will work as well.

Best Weapons for Kaveh Build

Kaveh has the potential to deal some major damage during a fight. Ideal weapons for him will be ones that can help boost the amount of damage he is doing. The following is a list of weapons that would be best for a Kaveh build.

5 Star 4 Star Wolf’s Gravestone Favonius Greatsword Song of Broken Pines Sacrificial Greatword Skyward Pride Mailed Flower Makhaira Aquamarine Katsuragikiri Nagamasa Forest Regalia

The Makhaira Aquamarine, despite being a 4-star weapon, will be the best bet for a Kaveh build. It will provide an Elemental Mastery buff of 36. Its ability can trigger every 10 seconds, giving the user 24% of their Elemental Mastery to their ATK as a bonus for 12 seconds. Nearby team members will get 30% of that buff to their ATK for the same amount of time.

Kaveh has a wide reach due to using claymores. When he uses Painted Dome, his Normal, Charged, and Plunge attacks all increase and turn that damage into Dendro DMG. Equipping Makhaira Aquamarine will only increase this ATK damage even more.

Other weapons, like Mailed Flower and Forest Regalia, are good alternatives as they each will increase Kaveh’s Elemental Mastery as well. Forest Regalia will work well with Kaveh as the ability triggers with the use of Bloom and Hyperbloom. Wolf’s Gravestone and Song of Broken Pines are best used when the team’s ATK% teamwide from passive team damage is more significant.