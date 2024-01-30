Best Locations for a Pure Quartz Farming Base in Palworld

Recommended Videos

As you enter the late game in Palworld, nothing takes priority over farming resources like Pure Quartz. Okay, maybe catching legendaries can be a close second.

You probably walked by thousands of these mineral nodes early in the game and discarded the thought of whipping out your pickaxe in the interest of inventory management. Now, if you’re in the late game and want to upgrade your buildings and weapons, you’d want nothing more than one of those Pure Quartz to spawn. Luckily for you, these don’t appear randomly and have a fixed spawning location. Even better, they respawn after you’ve collected every last bit of Pure Quartz. In case you’re not putting two and two together, these conditions make for the perfect opportunity to passively farm Quartz with your pals. In this guide, I’ll show you the best base locations for a Pure Quartz farming base in Palworld.

Best Mid Game Location for a Quartz Base in Palworld

If you’re around levels 20 to 30, the safest location to build your Pure Quartz farming base in Palworld is north of the Free Pal Alliance Tower fast travel waypoint and slightly northwest of the level 40 Sibellyx boss fight. The exact coordinates are X:94; Y:-39.

Here, you’ll find four Pure Quartz nodes hugging the mountain north of the lake. Once you get here, build a Palbox and storage buildings and place the best miners in Palworld on your base to accelerate your Pure Quartz farming. Don’t forget to have some transporting pals, too, so they can move the Pure Quartz to your storage buildings.

Best Late Game Location for a Quartz Base in Palworld

If you’re already over level 30, you can confidently set up a base in the best location to farm Pure Quartz in Palworld, which is in the northwest corner of the map. The exact coordinates are X:-215, Y:230 and the nearest fast travel waypoint is Unthawable Lake.

In this spot, you’ll find over 5 Pure Quartz nodes to farm in Palworld. It’s by far the place with most Pure Quartz you’ll find in the game.

The reason I recommend you level up to 30 before setting up your base here is that two level 40 Sybelix will spawn in this same area. Your Palworld Pals will have to fend them off whenever they spawn, so make sure they’re high-level enough.

For more Palworld tips, tricks, and beginner breakdowns, check out Gamepur’s full guide and base building suggestions.