Best M16 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The M16 Assault Rifle is back in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and brings a wave of nostalgia to veteran players. Though it isn’t as popular among players as it used to be, the assault rifle still packs a mean punch in the hands of whoever wields it. It is extremely lethal in close and mid-range combat and is a great choice for modes like Invasion and Ground War. To make it even more lethal, a few specific attachments and perks can be equipped. With that in mind, here is what we consider the best loadout for the M16 Assault Rifle.

Best M16 attachments and class setup

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the M16, you will need to level up the 556 Icarus to Level 13 in the M4 platform. Then the focus should be on improving its accuracy and recoil control because these are where the rifle suffers the most. Improving these two will certainly give the M16 a deadly edge over the other rifles in its class. It already is well-endowed in the damage and fire rate, so you won’t have to worry about those. The best attachments and perks for the M16 are mentioned below:

Muzzle: RF Crown 50

RF Crown 50 Optic: SZ Mini

SZ Mini Rear Grip: Xten Grip

Xten Grip Stock: Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Perk Package: Base Perks: Scavenger and Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

The two attachments that stand out here are the RF Crown 50 muzzle and the VX Pineapple underbarrel. Both of these greatly improve the recoil control of the M16 which will surely help in mid-range encounters. Additionally, the VX Pineapple also improves the accuracy quite a bit. The Ravage-8 stock and the Xten Grip have a great effect on the overall speed and mobility including the ADS (Aim Down Sight) speed. For the optic, we went with the SZ Mini since it is suitable for quick encounters. But, any type of optic will do as long as it is a red dot sight.

The perk package for this assault rifle consists of Scavenger and Double Time. Scavenger will help you recover additional ammo from dead enemies while Double Time increases the duration of Tactical Sprint. Both are extremely useful when moving around rapidly. For the bonus perk, Fast Hands is probably the best choice here as you can switch and reload weapons faster. Ghost as the ultimate perk will keep you hidden under enemy radars too. For the throwables, the Frag and Stun Grenade are always a reliable combination.