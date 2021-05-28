The best Minecraft: Pocket Edition texture packs

Despite being the mobile version of the game, Minecraft: Pocket Edition is still full of customization and opportunities for creativity. You can do just about everything you could in the versions on PC or console. This is true for texture packs as well, which you can easily install in your game to change the way things in the game appear. These packs can make things more realistic or do the exact opposite. Here is a compilation of some of the best texture packs you can find for Minecraft: Pocket Edition.

Cartoon Colors

Image via Tlauncher

Download

If realistic graphics are not your thing, you can bring more color and fun to your world with this cartoon texture pack. The cartoony look of your Minecraft world will “pop” more to your eyes while keeping the grounded look of the game in tow.

Crosshair Bundle Pack

Image via MCPEDL

Download

As much as Minecraft lets you change the world around you and form the structures and buildings that look appealing to you, it does not let you change your crosshair. It’s always the same and if you do not like it, you usually had to deal with it. Not anymore! This pack includes six new crosshairs you can choose from if you are not a fan of the usual cross look.

Defscape Texture Pack

Image via MCPEDL

Download

The purpose of this pack is improve the visuals on every block in the game by upping the resolution of each one to 64×64. It causes them to look real clean and sharp, and they don’t lose that Minecraft charm. If you are looking for a texture pack that will make everything look better without losing that unique identity Minecraft has, give this pack a try.

Even Cuter Vanilla Cats

Image via Tlauncher

Download

If you love cats, but feel Minecraft does not do enough to make them cute in the game, give this texture pack a try. The ears for the furry felines are more angled now to help them stand out more and there are more breeds of cats available.

FuseRealism

Image via mcpedl.com

Download

If you really want to add realism to your Minecraft experience, then FuseRealism will do just that. The ultra-high defintion quality of this pack, with a resolution of 256×256, will make every block stand out in your world. Instead of going about the usual tasks you do in Minecraft, you will be constantly keeping an eye on the environment and how much better it will pop out to you.

LB Photo Realisim Reloaded

Image via CurseForge

Download

LB Photo Realism has been one of the most popular texture packs you can find in Minecraft for a very long time. The Reloaded version brings those realistic, beautiful textures back to give Minecraft a better looking world that attracts your eyes to everything around you. The leaves on trees and other plant life have so much more life to them while remaining typical Minecraft blocks.

Legacy Water

Image via MCPEDL

Download

If you find yourself looking at the water in Minecraft and longing for how it was years ago, you can give this Legacy Water pack a try. You can access previous water iterations from both the Java and Bedrock Editions and change the underwater view distance.

ModernHD PE

Image via mcpedl.com

Download

Bring Minecraft into the modern era with a texture pack that allows you to design a home as if you were right here in our world. It offers a lot of new surfaces like stained glass and comes with a new bed for you to use. Plus, it is in high-definition, so all the blocks look good while not appearing out of place.

Night Vision Pack

Image via MCPEDL

Download

If you are tired of having to craft torches to see where you are going in mines, be sure to download this pack that makes all blocks in darkness give out light. You can see where you are going at all times and have an idea of what dangers lay ahead.

R3D CRAFT

Image via R3D CRAFT

Download

R3D CRAFT lets your Minecraft world pop with life as much as possible while still remaining made of blocks. You can also download shaders to help the lighting and water look much better as well.