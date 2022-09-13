NBA 2K23: How to upgrade badges quickly in MyCareer

One of the toughest things to do in NBA 2K23 is to max out badge progression, simply because it can be rather time-consuming. However, it is very important. Maxing out badges means greater in-game boosts, which correlates pretty well to in-game performance. So, how can you work on maxing out those badges quicker? Let’s take a look at where you should look.

Don’t skip practice

Even though you might be tempted to, you shouldn’t skip the Team Practice sessions that show up before each and every game. The reason why is because practices provide a great amount of badge progression. The better one does in the practices, the more progression one will get.

This also applies to those practice sessions with Chris Brickley, so make sure to bring your A-game to those.

Play your NBA games

Make sure to go through your MyPlayer games. Progress gained in game is directly tied to your performance. For example, scoring more inside near the basket (i.e. dunks) will boost your Finishing badge progress and unlock new points. Mid-range and threes will do the same in the Shooting category.

As long as you play well, you should be able to fill up your progress in no time at all.

Play in The City and The Neighborhood

We should note that playing games in The City or The Neighborhood, whether they are pick-up 1v1 or traditional 3v3 games, will grant badge progress. You should, however, have at least some progress already completed prior to heading out into the open-world. These games can be intense, and since in a lot of them, you will face players in the 80s and 90s, having completed some progress will at least ensure that the contests will be competitive.

However, thanks to the addition of The Theater and rotating playlists, there are weekly sessions where users can play online games with lower OVR players as a prerequisite. Make use of these when starting out.