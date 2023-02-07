Best names for witches or wizards in Hogwarts Legacy

When creating your witch or wizard in Hogwarts Legacy, there are a lot of different routes to go down. Of course, you could always try to make yourself and live out that dream of being accepted into the school, but you could also bring an original character to life. If you decide to go with the latter, choosing your name won’t have that much of an impact on the game, but it can add a little more flavor to your adventure. Here are some of our recommendations for the best names in Hogwarts Legacy.

Best names to choose for your character in Hogwarts Legacy

Of course, there are a ton of directions you can follow when naming your character in Hogwarts Legacy. You could decide to recreate one of the characters from the Harry Potter books, or you could find something that fits in-universe. If you really want to get spicy, consider making an ancestor for one of the characters that appear in the books and movies later on in the timeline. Here is a list of names that might be desirable to you.

Wizard names for Hogwarts Legacy

Albert Lupin

Alistair Sreenivasan

Barnaby Nettlebed

Corvinus Laughalot

Duncan Lockheart

Filius McLaird

Hardik Malfoy

Gregory Lestrange

Irving Nott

Jimmy Higgs

Jugson Hooch

Justin Time

Matthew Tintwistle

Riley Madley

Satinder Kettletoft

Severus Overcliff

Witch names for Hogwarts Legacy

Amelia Sawley

Avery Bishopper

Filemina McGonagall

Hazel Willerby

Jessica Pewsey

Justine Time

Latisha Kilburn

Lucinda Evercreech

Maria Kilburn

Mildred Riddle

Miranda Granger

Natsumi Applebee

Ophelia Eastchurch

Pauline Longbottom

Penelope Warrington

Rose Hopkins

Selina Vanity

Siobhan Lupin

Of course, there are all kinds of names you can come up with by just finding any name generator on the internet. Be sure to consider mixing and matching our recommendations above to find something you truly like for your character.