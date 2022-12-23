Best Nature for Fidough and Dachsbun in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Paldea region and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet added some new Pokémon to the Pokédex, like Fidough and Dachsbun. The two dog Pokémon are Fairy-types, making the duo quite useful in matchups against Dragon-type monsters. If you plan on using either Fidough or Dachsbun, it’s wise to pick the right Nature. Here are our Nature recommendations for the two in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Best Nature for Fidough and Dachsbun

Before we get into the best nature for Fidough and Dachsbun, let’s check out the base stats for Dachsbun.

HP: 57

57 Attack: 80

80 Defense: 115

115 Sp. Atk: 50

50 Sp. Def: 80

80 Speed: 95

Two things stand out from Dachsbun’s stat layout: great Defense & Speed attributes. The Fairy-type Pokémon possesses a strong 115 physical Defense attribute, as well as a rather respectable 80 Sp. Def stat. Dachsbun also has a 95 base Speed stat, a figure that should be good enough to ensure going first in most circumstances.

Due to Dachsbun’s strengths, there are a number of options as far as Natures go. We recommend that Impish should serve as the ideal nature of Dachsbun in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Impish naturally boosts the Defense stat, and lowers Sp. Atk. Since Dachsbun has a less-than-ideal Sp. Atk, it’s wise to choose a Nature that lowers it and instead opt to use physical Attacks in its moveset. In return, Impish offers a natural boost to physical Defense.

There are, however, alternative options. Jolly offers a boost towards an already impressive Speed stat, while Adamant naturally increases Attack. The former makes much more sense, in order to give Dachsbun an edge in terms of going first. However, both are alternatives.