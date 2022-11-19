Not every Pokemon is going to be competitively useful — some Pokemon have other uses, like hunting specific Natures or perhaps clearing side quests. Scovillain has unfortunate stats but a very unique type combination, being the only Grass/Fire Pokemon in the Pokedex, so at first glance, it may seem confusing as to if it’s capable or not. If you want to try and use him in battle, you’ll want to know the best Nature for Capsakid and Scovillain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Best Nature for Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

What is the best nature for Capsakid and Scovillain?

When looking at Scovillain’s stats, two huge problems present themselves. First, Scovillain has no bulk: 65 base HP, Defense, and Special Defense means that it will fall over if an opponent breathes on it. Second, Scovillain has a low Speed of 75. This isn’t low enough to run reliably in Trick Room, so it will almost always go second (outside of Sunlight, more on that below.) However, it does have 108 Attack and Special Attack, so its best Nature is either Adamant or Modest depending on what type of Scovillain you want. If you want a Mixed attacker, however, you will want a neutral nature like Serious.

Image via Game Freak

Scovillain’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Scovillain gets three Ability choices — Insomnia, which prevents Sleep, Moody, which raises stats randomly, and Chlorophyll, which doubles Scovillain’s speed in harsh sunlight. Scovillain does not have the bulk to roll the dice and hope Moody raises a useful stat every turn — its game plan is to win fast, and it needs harsh sunlight to do that effectively.

Related: Best Nature for Smoliv, Dolliv, and Arboliva in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With the unique Grass/Fire combination, Scovillain has access to some fantastic moves: Flamethrower, Zen Headbutt, Seed Bomb, Fire Blast, Solar Beam, Giga Drain, Crunch, Will O’ Wisp, and Leaf Storm, but we also have to mention its unique ability, Spicy Extract. This gives any target plus two stages of Attack at the cost of minus two stages of Defense — excellent for Special Attack foes to open them up to potential knockouts.