Every so often, a Pokemon is released that, from a competitive standpoint, no one likes. Maybe it’s too oppressive, with “too good” of an Ability, or stats, or movepool, that it ends up being slotted on everyone’s team. Such is the case for Flutter Mane, one of the Paradox Pokemon from the Scarlet version. If you want to run your very own powerhouse ancient Misdreavus, you’ll want to know the best Nature for Flutter Mane in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Flutter Mane?

Flutter Mane has a deceptive stat spread — 55 HP and Defense make it seem like it can fold like paper, but 135 Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed should quickly snap players back to reality. Flutter Mane is a Ghost and Fairy type, which means that a lot of “physical” types such as Normal, Fighting and Dragon are simply ineffective against it. A high Speed stat also means that this thing outspeeds and takes out most potential threats before they can even get started. You want a Timid Nature, to trigger the Speed benefit from Protosynthesis. Modest is an alternative Nature, but in both cases be wary of the few checks Flutter Mane actually has, such as Clodsire or Blissey.

Image via Game Freak

Flutter Mane’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While not “official”, competitive Pokemon fan-website Smogon has deemed this Pokemon too good for normal use in its unofficial events, and for good reason. This Pokemon, like all Paradox Pokemon, only gets one ability — Protosynthesis, which boosts its best stat (for Timid Nature, Speed) by 50% in harsh sunlight or by having the Booster Energy item equipped. This means that, realistically, you are looking at a speedy gatling gun with excellent type coverage and not a lot of options to silence it.

Flutter Mane sees access to moves like Mystical Fire, Shadow Ball, Thunderbolt, Moonblast, Psyshock, and Calm Mind, and can Terastallize to something completely different to nullify its greatest threat — Tera-Fighting, for example, allows it to resist attacks like Sucker Punch, which would be the main way to stop it otherwise. While Flutter Mane has access to a lot of type coverage moves, more often than not you will really only need Shadow Ball, Moonblast, and Calm Mind to make short work of your opponents.