Best Nature for Gimmighoul and Gholdengo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Players have a whole host of options when choosing their team of Pokémon in the latest game in the franchise, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Two newly added Pokémon that have garnered a lot of attention are Gimmighoul and Gholdengo, which may not even look like Pokémon to most players at first glance. And while both of these monsters don’t appear to be headed to the big leagues as far as competitive play goes, you may want to add them to your roster just for their unique design.

If you plan on keeping Gimmighoul and Gholdengo around for the long haul, it would be in your best interest to make them the most combat-ready as feasibly possible. To do so, you will want to hunt these monsters down until you find one with a Nature that most effectively complements their base stats. Here are some of the best Natures to pair with Gimmighoul and Gholdengo.

What is the best nature for Gimmighoul and Gholdengo?

Gimmighoul and Gholdengo have a mixed set of stats, though their Special Attack stands out as quite a bit better than the others. For this reason, it would be a good idea to double down on their affinity for Special Attack by choosing Natures that also increase that stat. Keeping this in mind, players would be wise to choose either the Modest or Quiet Natures.

Modest (increases Special Attack, decreases Attack)

(increases Special Attack, decreases Attack) Quiet (increases Special Attack, decreases Speed)

How to find a Pokémon’s Nature in Scarlet and Violet

If you would like to know your Pokémon’s Nature but are unsure where you can find this information, we’ve got you covered. You can see this within the Memories Tab of the Pokémon Status Summary page, which you can find in just a few simple steps.