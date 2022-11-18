How to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As players venture across the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, they are sure to come across a wide and exciting variety of brand new Pokémon to discover. One such new Pokémon is Gimmighoul, which helped reveal the teaser website for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet from November 5 to November 6 of 2022. While this rare Pokémon is sure to tease players in the early game, it can actually be evolved into an even stronger form of Gholdengo, if you know what you need.

How to evolve Gimmighoul

Players will first need to find the Gimmighoul Pokémon, a rare Pokémon ghost-type. From there, they will need to collect a total of 999 Gimmighoul Coins from around the Paldea region. These coins are collected by finding small Ghimmighouls that are carrying coins upon their backs. Once 999 coins have been collected, based on datamined information, players will then have an opportunity to evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo, a ghost-steel hybrid.

This means that all of those Gimmighoul Coins trainers have steadily been collecting actually does have a purpose, although the data within the inventory is vague at best as to their purpose. Trainers can check to see how many Gimmighoul Coins they’ve collected by entering their Bag, scrolling to the right to TM Materials, and then scrolling to the bottom to find their Gimmighoul Coin collections. Gimmighoul Coins can be found almost everywhere in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, so keep a sharp eye out for small characters standing on ledges and rocks while adventuring!

Occasionally, players will come across towers in their journeys in Paldea. If trainers can make it to the top, a Treasure Chest Gimmighoul can be found which offers 50 coins once defeated, or can be caught and trained for future evolution purposes. Don’t stop your exploration of Paldea, and you too can be the proud trainer of this elusive Pokémon!