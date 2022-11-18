A Water and Psychic type may seem strange, since only four other Pokemon with the same dual-typing exists — and one of those was Bruxish, a Pokemon most people forgot about. Veluza is built different, however, with a unique ability and move pool to allow it to stand apart from the others. Here’s the best Nature for Veluza in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Veluza?

Veluza’s stats do leave a little bit to be desired — 90 HP, 102 Attack, 73 Defense, 65 Special Defense and 70 Speed don’t really label this Pokemon with anything special at first glance. However, taking into account its ability, Sharpness, we can see a path forward — we’ll explain below, but for now, you are looking for an Adamant Nature. Jolly is an option, but with 70 base Speed, we’re not sure what threats Veluza would be able to outspeed that make it worth it.

Veluza’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Veluza has access to two abilities, Mold Breaker and Sharpness. Mold Breaker is fine, it has its uses, but Sharpness is where Veluza’s kit starts to come together. Sharpness boosts “slicing moves” by 50%, and thankfully, Veluza has a ton of slicing moves in its move pool. Sharpness is the way to go.

Here are the moves that Veluza has access to Aqua Cutter, Fillet Away, Psycho Cut, Crunch, Substitute, Psychic Fangs, and Recover. Fillet Away is a new move that halves Veluza’s HP, but in exchange gains plus two stages to Attack, Special Attack, and Speed. As such, in the right circumstances, Veluza could set up to sweep in a few short turns. Our recommended set is Recover, Fillet Away, Aqua Cutter and Psycho Cut.