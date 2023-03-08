Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has shaken up the meta with the inclusion of two legendary Pokémon Paradox forms. Walking Wake and Iron Leaves have joined the fray, and players are finding a lot of success with the monsters on their roster. Walking Wake in particular is sliding into a powerhouse Special Attack niche. With such a rise in popularity, finding the strongest Walking Wake is on a lot of trainer’s minds. Let’s discuss the best Nature for Walking Wake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Strongest Natures for Walking Wake in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Walking Wake is the Paradox form of the legendary dog Pokémon Suicune. While Suicune has enjoyed years of being a highly defensive tank, also known to fans as a bulky Water-Type, Waking Wake trades Defense in favor of an amazing Special Attack stat and above average Speed. Instead of absorbing hits, Walking Wake will definitely want to focus on dishing out the Special damage as fast as possible.

There are two main Natures that fit well with Waking Wake’s niche in competitive battling:

Modest – This is arguably the best nature for Walking Wake between the two options. Modest raises the Special Attack stat while lowering Attack.

Timid – Trainers who wish to focus more raising Walking Wake's speed to match its Special attack will want to use this Nature. Timid raises the Speed stat while lowering Attack.

Walking Wake does not want to be using physical attacks at all, and so anything not lowering the Attack stat is wasted potential. Utilizing either of these Natures will see some noticeable gains for the Pokémon. Walking Wake’s signature special attack, Hydro Steam, does more damage in Sunlight, and the monster’s Ability further increases damage in either Sunlight or when wearing a Booster Energy. Combined with a Modest or Timid Nature, these attributes will punish any Pokémon that tries to set up Sunlight.

Walking Wake is still finding its place in the Pokémon meta, though many believe it could face a ban if deemed too powerful. The Pokémon’s ferocious appearance has made it popular with fans, as it changes Suicune into something entirely unique and flashy.