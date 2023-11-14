Best Neuvillette Builds in Genshin Impact (Full Character Guide)

Neuvillette is a fan-favorite Chief Justice introduced in Fontaine’s main storyline of Genshin Impact. Now that he is a playable character, being able to equip him with the proper tools will make him a crucial character to have on the team.

Neuvillette is a five-star Hydro Element user whose primary way of dealing damage is through his Charged Attacks. His most prominent Charged Attack is Equitable Judgment, which deals with a long AoE attack that drains his HP for the duration it is being released. Because of this, Neuvillette will need equipment that will give him HP and ATK boosts to make his Charged Attacks more effective.

Best Artifacts for Neuvillette Build

The best artifacts for Neuvillette are ones that will have the main stats of HP%, Hydro DMG, Crit Rate, and Crit DMG. We suggest having the Sands artifact hold the HP% stat, the Goblet to have the Hydro DMG boost or HP%, and the Circlet to have either Crit Rate, Crit DMG, or HP% boost. Sub stats to focus on are Energy Recharge, Crit Rate, Crit DMG, HP%, and HP Flat, with Energy Recharge as the stat to prioritize.

The best artifact set for Neuvillette is the Marechaussee Hunter. This set will boost his Charged Attack DMG% and his Crit Rate. Because Neuvillette’s HP will constantly decrease and increase due to his charged attacks, the increase in Crit Rate will easily stack when four pieces of the set are equipped. An alternative set is the Heart of Depth, which increases Hydro DMG% and Charged ATK%.

If players do not have four pieces of either set, then combining the two-piece set bonus of Marechaussee Hunter with either a two-piece set bonus to Hydro DMG% or HP% will work as an alternative combo.

Best Weapons for Neuvillette Build

Neuvillette will need weapons that can work in tandem with Marechaussee Hunter or other alternative artifact combos to amplify his charged attacks. The following is a list of weapons that best fit.

5 Stars 4 Stars Tome of Eternal Flow Sacrificial Jade Jadefall’s Splender Prototype Amber Kagura’s Verity Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

Tome of Eternal Flow will be the best weapon players can give Neuvillette. It gives a huge boost to Crit DMG as well as HP% and Charged Attack DMG%. It will also increase energy regeneration, negating the need for an artifact with an Energy Recharge stat. That energy regeneration will be crucial to execute Neuvillette’s Skill and Bursts. These produce Water Droplets that will replenish Neuvillette’s HP and allow him to continue using his Charged Attacks.

A good second if a player doesn’t have Tome of Eternal Flow is Sacrificial Jade. This weapon is obtained through the Battle Pass. It gives Crit Rate and HP% bonuses and is the only weapon that really comes close to the Tome of Eternal Flow once it reaches R5. However, Neuvillette can not be on the field for more than 10s if players want to keep the 32% HP increase and the additional 40 to Elemental Mastery.

Because Neuvillette’s Skill and Burst abilities are able to create enough Water Droplets for himself, he does not need to be with other Hydro users. This gives him the ability to be paired with a variety of other characters for team builds. With his huge bursts of damage attacks and his versatility, players can add him to their teams without worry.