Best Dehya build in Genshin Impact

Dehya is a brawling pro and a monster on the battlefield…at least, within the game’s lore. Dehya has built up a reputation before her release for being a relatively weak character, especially compared to her fellow 5-star characters. That being said, there’s no such thing as an unviable Genshin Impact character. Dehya can be a defensive beacon for your team, protecting your other characters from taking too much damage. Otherwise, she can deal some damage of her own with her fiery fists. Follow this guide to learn the best way to build your Dehya in Genshin Impact.

Related: All Dehya skills, talents, and ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Best weapons for Dehya in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dehya is a brawler-type character who scales off of both HP and Max ATK. As a result, we’ll want to try and balance both stats to increase her offensive prowess.

Best 5-star weapon: The Beacon of the Reed Sea is Dehya’s signature weapon, and the best Claymore to suit her in battle. This weapon provides a high amount of Crit Rate, while also increasing Dehya’s ATK and Max HP by a significant amount, thanks to the passive.

The is Dehya’s signature weapon, and the best Claymore to suit her in battle. This weapon provides a high amount of Crit Rate, while also increasing Dehya’s ATK and Max HP by a significant amount, thanks to the passive. Best 4-star weapon: The Serpent Spine is likely Dehya’s best weapon due to the offensive utility it brings Dehya. While this weapon does not provide any Max HP buff, it does provide a sizable amount of Crit Rate and a passive that skill increases her damage output.

The is likely Dehya’s best weapon due to the offensive utility it brings Dehya. While this weapon does not provide any Max HP buff, it does provide a sizable amount of Crit Rate and a passive that skill increases her damage output. Best free-to-play weapon: The Bell, once a meme-d upon weapon as no Claymore user scaled off of Max HP before, finally found a home with Dehya. This is the only 4-star Claymore (as of this writing) to buff Max HP, and can increase Dehya’s damage even further when she is accompanied by a shield.

Best artifacts for Dehya in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

The 4-piece Tenacity of the Millelith is currently Dehya’s strongest artifact set. It provides a Max HP% bonus hard to obtain elsewhere and also allows her to gain some offensive buffs for her team as well.

is currently Dehya’s strongest artifact set. It provides a Max HP% bonus hard to obtain elsewhere and also allows her to gain some offensive buffs for her team as well. To buff Dehya’s personal damage a bit more, you can consider getting a 2-piece Tenacity of the Millelith set and combine it with a 2-piece Crimson Witch of Flames set, which will provide a Max HP buff of 20% and an increase to her Pyro damage by 15%.

Best teams for Dehya in Genshin Impact

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dehya has a limited number of solid teams in Genshin Impact so far. Her Elemental Burst does not count as Normal Attack DMG, so a traditional role where she would be paired with characters like Xingqiu or Yelan would not work.