Knowing where you and your team should drop while playing a battle royale match is essential, and you need this information in Call of Duty: Warzone. You and your squad are facing off against 150 players on the map, and there are plenty of possibilities for you to respawn in the game and cover one another. However, because of the map size, it can feel difficult to choose where you should go and what is the best location to lead to victory. These are some of the best places to drop in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Best places to start in Call of Duty: Warzone

There are several key locations all over the map in Warzone. The closer you land to these more prominent locations, the more likely you will see enemy squads landing nearby. If you and your team are confident to take them on early, then feel free to land in the named locations. However, you might benefit from choosing to land outside of them, grab a few pieces of gear, and then storm those large sites.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The most notable locations you can choose to land include:

Arsenal

Capital

Docks

Lagoon

Peak

South of Beachhead

Southwest of Fields

Sub Pen

Village

Of the locations, Peak, Capital, Airfield, and Storage Town are likely going to be the more intense locations, depending on your plane’s flight path. These are large areas with plenty of loot available. Because there’s so much, many teams will want to start here to ensure they can secure the most items and take down as many enemy squads as possible during the early stages.

For those wanting a little bit more time to gather up gear before going into a fight, south of the Village, southwest of Fields, the Sub Pen, and Lagoon are several locations you can visit, or find smaller areas to locate additional gear. These locations can give you enough breathing room to grab weapons before a firefight. In addition, you can probably obtain decent contracts near these locations for easy cash to assist you further.

Mostly, you need to pay attention to your plane’s flight path. If there’s a location with plenty of loot far from where the plane is going, you and your squad can coordinate to land close to it and grab a vehicle to head over there. The further away from the next circle, a site is, the less likely you may find other squads. The answer for “best” drop location varies, but having a few popular areas ensures you and your team always have choices.