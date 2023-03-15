Call of Duty players often encounter various errors while playing Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Some errors can be fixed quickly, while others don’t go away that easily. No matter what, they’re annoying, especially ones like error code 2901, which can prevent you from connecting to the game servers. Don’t worry though, below, we’ll explain how to fix error code 2901 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How to fix Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 error code 2901

While the error can be caused due to multiple reasons, the most obvious one is if the Activision servers are down. You can check the status of the servers by going to the official page for Activision’s Online Services and seeing if everything is up and running. If the servers are down, your only option is to sit back and wait for the developers to fix the issue. If everything is fine serverside, you need to troubleshoot the error yourself.

Restart your game

The quickest way to try to solve the issue is by restarting your game. The error code can sometimes pop up due to a bug in the servers, which usually goes away after you restart the game. We also suggest that you restart your PC or console, just to be on the safe side.

Make sure your internet is working

In some cases, the problem might be at your end. If your internet connection is not working or is slow, the game will present you with the error code 2901. To check your internet connection, perform an Internet Speed Test and wait for the results. If the speed is fine, everything is good on your end. If there’s something wrong with your connection, restart or power cycle your internet router.

Update the game

Make sure you have the latest update installed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers frequently release new updates for the games, through which they try to fix as many issues as possible. Therefore, make sure to update the game if you haven’t already.

Reinstall the game

Finally, you may need to reinstall the game if you have tried everything and the problem is not going away. The error code might be appearing due to some corrupt files, which can only be fixed by deleting the game and reinstalling it.