Activision sends care package to raging CoD streamer who hurt themselves playing Warzone

We’ve all been guilty of a little bit of video game rage. Sometimes we feel jilted from a game and act out, and it is okay, it happens to the best of us. However, sometimes we take our anger a little bit too far, as exemplified by TheDannyHammer on Twitch. Danny dislocated his knee on stream while raging over dying and losing in a match in Call of Duty: Warzone. The streamer stopped the stream as soon as the injury was felt.

Danny soon streamed again and revealed that Activision sent him a care package after learning about his injury. The care package included merchandise based on the Godzilla vs. Kong cross-promotion for Warzone called Operation Monarch. The package included a phone case, headphones, a beanie, a keyboard mat, and a gulag cap. Danny expressed gratitude towards Activision, having not expected the company to know about his injury in the first place. Journalist Jake Lucky shared a clip of Danny showing off his care package on Twitter.

I covered this streamer dislocating his knee while playing Call of Duty



So Activision sent him a care package. Beautiful really. pic.twitter.com/Tfq2QrljR4 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 15, 2023

Witnessing gamers visually act out on camera is an all too common occurrence on streaming. Many viewers actively anticipate when a streamer will rage out, and dozens of streamers play up the anger to entice viewers. Unfortunately, the rage becomes all too real at times, and streamers will go too far. Video game rage has led to many players destroying their controllers and keyboards, and causing physical harm to themselves. Though Activision doesn’t always have the best public reception, at least someone within the company took pity on Danny and gracefully handed the streamer some cool merchandise, which is always nice to hear when a company does that.

Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale game developed in conjunction between Infinity Ward and Raven Software. Warzone does not have Call of Duty’s typical campaign modes and instead focuses more on online multiplayer in large-scale environments. Operation Monarch lasted from May 11, 2022, to May 25, 2022.