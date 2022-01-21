Rogue Company Battle Zone weapon tier list – The best weapons to use

Battle Zone is Rogue Company’s faux battle royale playlist, a 4v4 elimination mode with a shrinking circle and a random assortment of weapons and armor scattered around the map. Despite the “zone” in its name hinting at a kinship with things like Call of Duty: Warzone or Battlefield 2042’s Hazard Zone, Rogue Company Battle Zone plays nothing like a battle royale and is more similar to Apex Legends Arenas. Like Arenas, Battle Zone’s mechanics make for a lot of close-range gunfights. With that in mind, here is our tier list of the best weapons to use in Rogue Company Battle Zone.

S Tier

24S, Arbitrator, D40-C, SL-C

Battle Zone favors close quarters encounters not only because of the shrinking circle but also because eliminated enemies drop cash and armor pick-ups. This has resulted in a heavy shotgun and SMG meta, with the Arbitrator and the D40-C at the top of it. If you already main the Rogue Company operators blessed with access to these guns, you are in luck. The Arbitrator is particularly powerful, as it can usually two-tap players in spite of Battle Zone’s increased armor values.

A Tier

Knight, LMP-X, MLX Maw, Nightshade, Objection, S12 Tactical, SKL-6, Striker

The S12 Tactical is a fast-firing shotgun that outperforms the rest of its class in mid-range. After the shotgun overhaul, the S12 has become one of the most dependable shotguns in the game, though it still trails behind the Arbitrator and SKL-6 in terms of close-range burst. The MLX Maw is equally flexibly in mid and close range and gets more powerful later in each round when the circle brings players together. The Knight SMG has excellent DPS and best-in-class damage per mag. It notably peaks at Blue tier, which makes it a great find in the earlier rounds. Both the Knight and the MLX Maw are statistically stronger in Battle Zone than in other Rogue Company modes.

B Tier

Conviction, Devotion, Hydra, Riptide, HRM-30KS, Sahara, MLX Mark 4

Assault rifles and LMGs work just as well in Battle Zone as they do in other Rogue Company playlists, though they generally lose to SMGs and shotguns in the final couple of circles. Aside from ARs, the Devotion is the only Rogue Company DMR we can recommend for Battle Zone due to its sheer burst damage. Players who are good at clicking heads and have the right Perks can pull off incredible plays with a Devotion.

C Tier

LR15 Fullbody, Arren L2-12, Bishop, D3D-i, Mamba, MX-R, Tyr

Rogue Company’s snipers and designated marksman rifles have very little room to shine in Battle Zone. If you open a crate that only has guns from this tier you should keep looking for an automatic weapon or a shotgun instead.