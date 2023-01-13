Best SO-14 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players have gravitated toward classic weapons, those wanting to try something new may want to grab ahold of the SO-14. The battle rifle bears the highest fire rate and the second-highest damage of its class, making it arguably one of the strongest addition to the series. That said, it will certainly need help improving its wild weapon kick in order to land consecutive shots. Here’s the best possible class setup for the SO-14 in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.

Best SO-14 attachments and class setup in MW2

Muzzle : Sakin Tread-40

: Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Barrel : 22″ Boremaster

: 22″ Boremaster Laser : FSS Ole-V

: FSS Ole-V Optic : Corio Enforcer

: Corio Enforcer Perk Package Base Perks : Scavenger and Tracker Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : High Alert



This SO-14 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 can be considered as one of the most balanced setups in the game. That is because it increases its recoil control enough to make accurate shots when firing in either its full or semi-auto mode. The VX Pineapple and Sakin Tread-40 are most responsible for its refinement, as both lessen its weapon kick a great deal. Its 22″ Boremaster barrel also does this, but it even provides additional range to allow for accurate and distant shots. However, to honorably compete at shorter distances, the FSS Ole-V laser speeds up its ADS time, while the Corio Enforcer gives you a stellar 1.0x scope.

Your Perk Package should also be balanced with perks that help you at all ranges. For one, Fast Hands quickens its slow reload time, while High Alert points out enemies that are aiming at you. Meanwhile, the package can be finished out with Scavenger to gain additional ammo from bodies and Tracker to spot all nearby opponents’ recent footsteps.

Best SO-14 attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Muzzle : Sakin Tread-40

: Sakin Tread-40 Barrel : 22″ Boremaster

: 22″ Boremaster Underbarrel : Bipod V9 Grip

: Bipod V9 Grip Optic : Thermo-Optic X9

: Thermo-Optic X9 Comb : PD-A40 Sleeve

: PD-A40 Sleeve Perk Package : Scout Base Perks : Scavenger and Strong Arm Bonus Perk : Focus Ultimate Perk : Ghost

: Scout

For the battle royale, the battle rifle works wonders when solely using its semi-auto mode and seeking out fights at medium to long-range. Similar to its MW2 loadout, the SO-14 should continue to hold the Sakin Tread-40 and 22″Boremaster to ensure for an almost non-existent weapon kick. However, we recommend tossing on the Bipod V9 Grip, as the underbarrel lends pinpoint accuracy when prone. Although these are necessities, you will get the most out of the rifle with the Thermo-Optic X9, a scope with short and long-range magnifications that both offer thermal vision. Lastly, as its hard to discover additional ammo in Al Mazrah, the PD-A40 Sleeve gifts the gun 20 more bullets.

With the class essentially making the SO-14 a sniper, the Perk Package preset Scout functions as the best for the weapon. Reason being, its Focus Bonus Perk allows you to steady your aim for longer durations, as the package’s Ghost keeps you off enemy radars. Lastly, Base Perk Scavenger grants additional ammo when encountering bodies and Strong Arm provides for longer equipment throws.