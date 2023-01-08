The best HCR 56 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The HCR 56 is a great LMG to use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 due to its great damage, fire rate, and overall balance. It’s a good choice if you’re looking to use an LMG for the first time. And, with specific attachments and perks, it can be made even better and deadlier. Using these will make the HCR 56 stand out and even outclass some in other weapon classes like the ARs and SMGs. With that in mind, here’s what we think is the best loadout for the HCR 56 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to unlock the HCR 56 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

To unlock the HCR 56 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, you need to level up the STB 556 to level 20 in the Bruen Bullpup weapons platform. To unlock the STB 556 however, you need to be player level 41.

Best HCR 56 attachments and class setup in MW2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel: 24.4” Bruen S-620

24.4” Bruen S-620 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Optic: Slimline Pro

Slimline Pro Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Perk Package: Base Perks: Overkill and Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Frag Grenade or Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

In the Modern Warfare 2 loadout, we went with increasing all the stats of the HCR 56 including its mobility, and the ADS (Aim Down Sight) Speed. Improving these two will make this LMG a deadly weapon in any mode. The VLK LZR 7MW laser, 24.4” Bruen S-620 barrel, and Bruen 0900 Grip increase the ADS speed, thereby increasing the accuracy hugely. Additionally, the Bruen S-620 barrel also improves the much-needed mobility. The Harbinger D20 is used as the muzzle here where it increases the damage range and bullet velocity along with sound suppression. For the optic any red-dot sight would do, so we went with the Slimline Pro here.

The perk package for the HCR 56 includes Overkill and Double Time as base perks. Since the HCR 56 is a generally slow weapon, another primary weapon will be useful which is what the Overkill perk grants. The Double Time perk increases the duration of the tactical sprint as well. Fast Hands is the bonus perk that helps in switching and aiming weapons quickly, essential to the HCR 56. Finally, Ghost is the ultimate perk that keeps you hidden under enemy radars. The throwable options here include the Frag Grenade or Semtex as the lethal and the Stun Grenade as the tactical.

Best HCR 56 attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel: 24.4” Bruen S-620

24.4” Bruen S-620 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: TEPLO-OP3 Scope

TEPLO-OP3 Scope Rear Grip: Bruen 0900 Grip

Bruen 0900 Grip Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Perk Package: Weapons Specialist Base Perks: Overkill and Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter Ultimate Perk : Survivor

Weapons Specialist Lethal: Frag Grenade or Semtex

Frag Grenade or Semtex Tactical: Stun Grenade

In the Warzone 2.0 loadout, the focus is mainly on improving the handling, range, and accuracy. The damage and mobility are slightly affected, but with other stats improved they would barely make a difference in performance. All the attachments are the same as the MW2 loadout except the muzzle is replaced by the underbarrel and a different optic is used. For the underbarrel, we went with the VX Pineapple which improves the recoil steadiness when shooting as well as the hip-fire accuracy and hip recoil control. The optic we used here is the TEPLO-OP3 as it has 5x magnification and thermal target identification, both of which will be extremely useful in the Warzone.

The perk package we went with here is the Weapons Specialist one as it has Overkill as the base perk mainly. Strong Arm will help in throwing your equipment farther too. Spotter is the bonus perk here which will help you spot enemy equipment through walls and also hack some of them. Survivor will revive you once when you are downed. The throwable options remain the same as the MW2 loadout.