The 10 best split screen Xbox One games

While most games offer online multiplayer, nothing beats working together with a friend on the same couch. And when it comes to local multiplayer, more specifically split screen ones, Xbox One offers a lot of great games to choose from. Whether you plan to play cooperatively or against each other, here’s a list of the best split screen games for the Xbox One.

Related: Is Xbox Live down? How to check the Xbox Live server status

A Way Out

Image via Hazelight Studios

Made for split screen gaming, Hazelight’s cinematic jailbreaking masterpiece can never be played alone. This is because you’re going to need a partner to get out and stay out of jail in this game. In A Way Out, you play Vincent and Leo, two inmates wanting to escape prison for personal reasons. Varying scenarios will require you to play in different ways, but the game will make you exercise effective communication and coordination — unless you want to stay inside your jail cells.

Cuphead

Image via Studio MDHR

Cuphead is not a casual game. This is the kind of game that takes great artwork and good music, then combines it with very high difficulty levels. In fact, you’re going to get frustrated unless you take it seriously. Two players take control of Cuphead and his trusty pal, Mugman, as they make their way through several challenging levels filled with enemies and terrible bosses. This game will test your teamwork and communication skills but will reward your efforts if you win.

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Image via Larian Studios

Ever wanted an RPG where the characters can all go their separate ways and then just reunite in time for the big boss fight? Or an RPG that lets you create your own character with a personal agenda, unlike pre-made characters with goals different from yours? Then, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is the game for you. The game offers tons of customization and a load of activities to do and is sure to consume a lot of your time. But despite the in-game freedom it gives, Divinity does have an immersive narrative you don’t want to miss.

Gears of War series

Image via Epic Games

The Gears of War titles, including one that dropped the “of War” from its name, are all great titles to play on split screen with a friend. Blast your way through levels filled with tons of enemies or simply sprint until you can get close to hack them with your chainsaw bayonet — either way, it’s fun.

Despite the mayhem, these games aren’t brainless at all. You and your friend have to make some effort if you want to survive. That includes knowing when to charge in so that you don’t get downed, or moving quickly enough to revive a fallen friend. Conversely, you can also shoot one another in Deathmatch and other modes instead.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Image via 343 Industries

If you’ve ever played any Halo game, then you know why the Master Chief is considered one of the most important collections of games for the Xbox One. The series’ great stories, legendary split screen modes, excellent battlefields, and great AI have inspired many to spend money on new consoles just to play these titles.

The Master Chief Collection is the perfect series to introduce a newbie to first-person shooters. You’ll enjoy the entire Halo gameplay with a friend, but with better visuals. Whether you prefer to shoot at enemies or to shoot at one another is entirely up to you.

It Takes Two

Image via Hazelight Studios

Hazelight takes two-player gaming to greater heights with It Takes Two, where you and a friend play as Cody and May, a couple who were turned into dolls. Desperate to get back to their normal bodies, the duo embarks on a journey where they will need to work together despite their differences to win — and perhaps rekindle their crumbling marriage. It Takes Two features cute worlds, fun challenges, and interesting characters. This is a great Xbox split screen game that has a lot of heart.

Left 4 Dead 2

Image via Valve

Nothing does split screen multiplayer zombie survival better than Left 4 Dead 2. This fan-favorite shooter pushes players to the limits in order to survive hordes of zombies bent on eating them alive. Although online multiplayer lets you enjoy this fast-paced horror shooter with up to three players, nothing beats seeing a newbie friend beside you screaming while being chased by a Hunter, or better yet, the Witch.

Minecraft

Image via Mojang

Mojang’s blockbuster is so popular that it keeps on welcoming new players of all ages. If you haven’t played Minecraft yet, then maybe you should — it’s fun to play alone and with others. Speaking of playing with others, Minecraft offers fantastic split screen gaming. You and a friend can spend hours building something monumental or exploring caves and fighting the creatures lurking within. You can even fly around, just for fun.

Portal 2

Image via Valve

If Portal is the kind of puzzler you loved to play with people helping you out, then you’re going to love Portal 2’s cooperative mode. You and a friend take control of droids P-Body and Atlas as they work together to solve puzzles inside many chambers. No more getting stumped alone; just getting stumped together. The difficulty is a bit high at times, but you’ll enjoy the satisfaction of getting through when you do.

Rocket League

Image via Psyonix

If you enjoy football and the thrill of driving cars in racing games, then you’ll love Rocket League, a fast-paced game where players play the sport while riding cars. This is a unique take on the sport that’s loved by millions around the globe, and one that’s hard to master too.

The idea behind the game is simple: you shoot the ball into the goal and score. Doing that using a car might not be that easy, however. This game has a very high skill ceiling, which means you and your friend need to practice your skills to get better at it. Rocket League is absolutely fun though, making the grind worth it.