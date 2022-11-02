Best TAQ-56 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Players of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 generally have a choice to make when it comes to selecting primary weapon platforms: fast firing, or hard hitting. The TAQ-56 offers both in a modern assault rifle package, although unlocking everything you need to make this weapon truly shine is a bit of an uphill grind. For those that are willing to explore, however, maximizing the potential of this weapon results in a nearly unparalleled mid-range rifle that packs a massive punch: here’s the best loadout for the TAQ-56.

Best accessories for the TAQ-56

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel — 14.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

Muzzle — RF Crown 50

Stock — TV XLine Pro

Rear Grip — Demo Cleanshot Grip

Optic — XTEN Angel -40

The TAQ-56 is a slower firing assault rifle that packs a punch: it’s one of the highest damage rifles in the game at launch, and properly exploiting this turns this weapon into a monster. The worst part of the native TAQ-56 is its slow ADS speed, which can be mitigated with a bit of a grind including both the TAQ-V and TAQ-M.

Users will need to unlock the Demo Cleanshot Grip by bringing the TAQ-V up to level 13. The TAQ-V is a battle rifle with slightly higher damage than the TAQ-56, and operates similarly to the TAQ-56 with superiority in mid to long-range engagements. Once the rear grip has been unlocked, the second grind is for the stock piece, the TV XLine Pro. Players will need to reach level 20 with the marksman rifle TAQ-M. While the TV XLine Pro states that it will unlock at level 14, it won’t actually unlock until level 20.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Users may want to switch the RF Crown 50 onto a suppressor, but both the stock and rear grip offer increased ADS speed while sacrificing recoil control. The Crown helps mitigate this heavy recoil to keep players on target for far longer, helping maintain effective fire during prolonged engagements and rapid target shifting mid-magazine. The optic, the XTEN Angel -40 can be left to user preference: aim for a comfortable mid-range sight that will let you assist on close and mid-range targets.

For your tactical and lethal utilities, try smoke grenades with fragmentation. Smoke grenades can help capture points by cutting off line-of-sight from enemy snipers, or to quell a CQB rush from the enemy team. Fragmentation grenades can help encourage the enemies not to push through the smoke. High Alert is an ideal ultimate perk for mouse aimers, as they can quickly flick towards enemies and win the engagement; controller users may find Ghost or Birdseye better ultimate perks.