10 games like Disney Dreamlight Valley worth playing

Disney Dreamlight Valley has managed to entertain most of us with its beautiful sceneries and amazing stories. However, at some point, we will all finish it and want some more. Since there isn’t any bonus content to jump into, we will have to make do with other games that are very similar in terms of gameplay, settings, or mechanics to Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here are 10 games like Disney Dreamlight Valley, in no particular order.

Great games similar to Disney Dreamlight Valley

Stardew Valley

Image via ConcernedApe

When it comes to the Life Simulation genre, Stardew Valley is the crowned champion that will be played for generations to come. Though the graphics can be a bit of a turnoff for many young players, the gameplay is one of the most immersive out there. There isn’t any game out there that can convince players they are a part of a virtual community as well as Stardew Valley. Not only will gamers befriend many fun and interesting individuals, but they can also explore dungeons and grow bountiful crops. Stardew Valley does it all.

Animal Crossing series

Screenshot by Gamepur

We didn’t choose an exact Animal Crossing game as all of them offer similar experiences, and all are alike Disney Dreamlight Valley. The mechanics are very similar and the characters in the world of Animal Crossing are as likable as our favorite Disney characters. You can slowly build a beautiful village and community, as you befriend different quirky animals that reside in your settlement. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the newest addition to the series and it is a great starting point for interested gamers in the Life Sim genre.

My Time at games

There are two My Time at games out at the moment, My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock, but the latter is in Early Access, the same as Disney Dreamlight Valley, so we recommend trying Portia out first to get the full experience. In both games, you will take the role of a customizable main character that moves to a new village and has to start over. You will upgrade your house, help your neighbors, and even fight enemies in dungeons. You have mounts and a big open world to explore as you thrive and even find love in both post-apocalyptic Portia and Sandrock.

No Place Like Home

Image via Chicken Launcher

This one is more of a Farming Simulator than a Life Sim, but the setting is very similar, as you have to fix a broken village in an abandoned world. Players will start with a destroyed village, abandoned by the other residents that left for Mars, and they will have to fix it and turn it into a beautiful home. There is some crafting, some exploring, and some farming to do before the village can start to look like a livable location. However, the experience becomes very satisfying once you see the results and look at the good work you’ve done.

Disney Magical World 2

Image via Disney/Bandai Namco

This is a great game for younger players that might want to experience more fun stories along with their favorite Disney characters. There isn’t as much building in this one as in Disney Dreamlight Valley, however, there are a lot of adventures the fans can experience along with many fun minigames and stories. Even though the building isn’t as much of a priority, you can still make a beautiful world as you run your own cafe and decorate your stunning home however you like.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Image via Marvelous Inc

With Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, we come back to the Life Sim, village building mechanics we saw earlier in both Stardew Valley and My Time at. Players will take the role of a young upstart that takes over their grandfather’s farm in a village that he built from the ground up. Befriend the many residents of Olive Town, plant your crops, and even find love in this Farm/Life Sim. These characters might not be as goofy or whimsical as the Disney cast, but they will surely be memorable.

The Sims series

Image via EA

Most of us have probably played The Sims before, either 2, 3, 4, or even the first one. The most popular one in the Life Sim category, The Sims will offer you not only the chance for full customization for your characters, houses, and even neighborhoods but, with some vital expansion packs, it will also give you the chance for whimsical and even sci-fi adventures. There is no limit when it comes to The Sims, and if you haven’t tried it yet, we recommend you at least give it a try.

Kingdom Hearts series

Image via Disney and Square Enix

If the reason you like Disney Dreamlight Valley is the characters more than the gameplay then Kingdom Hearts is the series for you. A long, intricate story about a hero who has to save the world of Disney with the help of beloved characters such as Donald Duck, Goofy, Mickey Mouse, and more. This is the perfect journey for Disney fans that like the adventure mechanics of Disney Dreamlight Valley and would love to get to experience an epic story with their favorite childhood friends.

Medieval Dynasty

Image via Render Cube

Though it might be a bit different in terms of gameplay and setting, Medieval Dynasty is an amazing Life Sim, city-builder game that will let you move to a medieval valley and build your own little hamlet. You will learn about the deep-rooted problems of the communities that your uncle used to be part of and find your own family in your beautiful upstart village. You will collect resources, grow crops, hunt, and occasionally fight bandits. What is really satisfying about Medieval Dynasty is that you can build a beautiful village that you can be proud of.

Persona series

Image via Atlus

This one might seem a bit far-fetched but we assure you that the Persona games are very similar to Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are a lot of RPG mechanics that aren’t found in Dreamlight Valley, however, there is a lot of Life Sim drama happening and a lot of characters to befriend. Though Persona is very different and isn’t as relaxing as Disney Dreamlight Valley, the characters are great and memorable, and the relationship mechanics are some of the best in the gaming world.