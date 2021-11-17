Best Volkssturmgewehr (Volk) loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

One of the items Call of Duty: Vanguard players will mostly like be chasing during their journey to first prestige is the Volkssturmgewehr (or Volk). Compared to most assault rifles in the series, the Volk is a compact weapon mostly known for its aim down sights time and fire rate. Despite it being one of the last unlockable weapons, the gun does have major downfalls in terms of its damage. So, if you’re looking for the best combination of attachments, look no further than this glorious loadout.

As the gun’s fire rate and movement speed may be a little excess, the main focus for its best loadout is sacrificing a small amount of speed in exchange for increased firepower and accuracy. Ultimately, this class benefits players who tend to ambush enemies and don’t enjoy staying in one place. Although it is one of Vanguard’s best close-range guns, we also discovered this class boosts the firepower enough for it to nail medium-range eliminations with strong accuracy.

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Underbarrel : M3 Ready Grip

: M3 Ready Grip Barrel : Krausnick 428mm 05V

: Krausnick 428mm 05V Magazine : .030 Russian Short 45 Round

: .030 Russian Short 45 Round Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Optic : Saturn 1.35x Lens

: Saturn 1.35x Lens Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Stock : Krausnick S12V PS

: Krausnick S12V PS Proficiency : Perfectionist

: Perfectionist Kit : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Best Perks for the Volk: Ghost, High Alert, Lightweight

To understand the changes being made here, you’ll first need to know that the .30 Russian Short 45 Round magazine supplies the damage the Volk so desperately needs. As shown below, this attachment scales down both speed and accuracy to a disturbing level, but brings an additional 39 percent damage and 50 percent increase in ammo to the weapon. The magazine’s cons may outweigh its pros; however, the rest of the attachments listed will revolve around fixing these flaws.

For instance, five of the 10 attachments tame the gun’s uncontrollable kick, totaling for a 16 percent decrease in vertical recoil. They also place an emphasis on flinch resistance and calming the centering speed when in a firefight. In sum, your Volkssturmgewehr’s new loadout should still be shockingly quick, but with the damage and range of others in its class.

As for its perks, applying Lightweight is almost a no-brainer. A weapon of its size already lends you a fast pace, but this perk should almost maximize your running abilities. With the Volk most worthy at close-range, Ghost and High Alert should keep you off enemy radars while knowing how many enemies are nearby.

If you’re debating on a reliable secondary weapon, we recommend equipping the FS Fighting Knife or Machine Pistol. Both can be swapped in at a fast rate and should deal damage within just a few seconds after being taking it out.

