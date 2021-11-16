Best Owen Gun loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Typically, in Call of Duty: Vanguard, submachine guns are quick to fire, take numerous bullets to earn an elimination, and aren’t the best from medium-range. Although an SMG, the game’s Owen Gun carries none of these traits. The biggest mistake one can make is it to replicate the gun to be something like its counterparts. In actuality, the greatest chance it has of succeeding masterfully is by constructing it to be more of an assault rifle — vicious from any range and packed with plenty of ammo.

The best Owen Gun class is mostly recommended for play-styles that mix together medium and short-range attacks and for those not eager to rush the opposing team. That being said, using this class will slow your movement and decrease hip-fire accuracy, but you will have a mass amount of relentless firepower that launches with extra damage. Here’s what attachments you’ll want for the Owen Gun to be a brutal weapon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muzzle : Strife Compensator

: Strife Compensator Barrel : Hockenson 305mm Precision

: Hockenson 305mm Precision Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 8mm Kurz 60 Round

: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Ammo Type : Incendiary

: Incendiary Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Optic : Nydar Model 47

: Nydar Model 47 Stock : Removed Stock

: Removed Stock Proficiency : Brace

: Brace Kit : Fully Loaded

: Fully Loaded Best perks for the Owen Gun: Ghost, Forward Intel, and Scavenger

As you can see from the image below, what transforms the weapon into more of an AR is the 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum. This boosts almost every aspect in the firepower and ammo category, but does greatly harm the gun’s kick and speed. No matter, attachments like the Strife Compensator, Carver Foregrip, and Removed Stock will counteract this by amplifying your aim down sights time and calming the vertical recoil.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Maybe we’re greedy, but applying the Scavenger perk ensures you can go almost an entire match without struggling to discover more ammo for the weapon. Meanwhile, Ghost will keep your location under wraps, as Forward Intel will inform you where enemies are coming from. Thus, it’s best to find shooting angles from either your spawn or near the center of maps, but the gun still won’t be fast enough for rushing enemy spawns.

The hardest decision of all is choosing the secondary weapon, as knives and launches don’t exactly support this play-style. We believe the Top Break pistol with the .30 Russian Short magazine is a fairly suitable backup weapon. The attachment ramps up the Top Break’s damage by an additional 86 percent — the cherry on top of one heck of a loadout.

