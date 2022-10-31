Best way to level up weapons fast in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

In order to progress smoothly in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players need to level up their weapons regularly. Although the weapons will level up gradually by just playing the game, there are specific routes you can take to ensure levelling up is quicker. This mainly includes playing specific game modes that grant more XP than the standard game mode.

How to level up weapons fast in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Invasion is arguably the best mode to play to level up weapons faster in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The game is a 20vs20 mode which means you have ample opportunity to rack up kills, ultimately granting a lot of XP. Furthermore, the mode is simply more chaotic and aggressive than others, so you will be pretty much fighting all the time.

What makes Invasion mode ideal for XP farming is that it features AI enemies that possess very little threat but will increase the XP you get once destroyed. Hence, it would be smart to drop into the outskirts of the map, where you’ll most likely come across AI enemies while avoiding real enemies. Additionally, if you use double XP tokens while playing the mode, you are sure to rack up a lot of XP.

Alternatively, you could also play Domination mode, as it has no kill limit. Ground War can be an ideal mode for XP farming if you are playing with friends. Overall, there are 51 weapons in the game, so levelling them may take a while. However, you should primarily focus on a set of weapons you regularly use rather than spreading XP across every available weapon.