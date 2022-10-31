What is Invasion mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Answered

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a wide range of competitive multiplayer game modes. These game modes can be split into two broad categories: Core Map modes and Battle Map modes. Core Map modes are the classic Call of Duty modes that take place on relatively small maps and are typically played between two teams of six players. Battle Map modes feel a little more like playing EA’s Battlefield series. The teams and maps are much larger, and there are vehicles to drive. Previous Call of Duty games only had one Battle Map mode, namely Ground War, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a new Battle Map mode: Invasion.

How does Invasion mode work in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

If Ground War mode is a jumbo version of Domination, then Invasion is a jumbo version of Team Deathmatch. Invasion matches take place on the same huge maps as Ground War matches, but there are no objectives to capture. Instead, the winning team is the one that reaches 1,500 points first, and points are earned mainly through getting kills and assists. In addition to the 40 human players in the game, each side is reinforced by AI combatants. Killing AI opponents is generally easier than killing human ones, but it only earns you a fraction of the points for your team.

How to play Invasion in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Invasion can be chaotic and confusing at first, as there is always a lot going on at once, but there are ways to survive longer and get more points. Unless you’re playing as a sniper or lone wolf, you should stick close to your teammates, ideally those in your own squad (marked in green on the mini-map), but any teammates will do. Although there are no specific objectives, your team is more likely to win if you hold the frontline and quickly deal with any enemy squads trying to flank you. Look out for lines of allies forming naturally and find yourself a place in one of those lines as it advances. This way, you and your teammates can avoid getting flanked, and will be able to gradually sweep forward, racking up kills as you go.